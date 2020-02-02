Hallmark’s ‘A Valentine’s Match’: See Where It’s Filmed, Photos & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is launching its February Valentine’s TV movie series with A Valentine’s Match, starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Luke Macfarlane. Read on to learn all about the cast, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

A Valentine’s Match premieres Saturday, February 1 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) Encores will air on February 2 at 12 p.m. Eastern, Feb. 4 at 10 p.m., Feb. 8 at 7 p.m., Feb. 9 at 3 p.m., and Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Fired from her job as a reality TV host, Natalie returns home for Valentine’s Day, only to find herself running the town festival’s auction with her ex-fiance thanks to two scheming mothers.”

‘A Valentine’s Match’ Was Filmed in Canada

A Valentine’s Match was filmed in parts of Canada like Vancouver, British Columbia, according to IMDb.

Director Christie Wolf shared this post with the tag #vancouverfilm.

Here’s an interview with the actors about the movie.

On Location – A Valentine's Match – Hallmark ChannelGo behind the scenes of "A Valentine's Match" starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Luke Macfarlane. Find out more: https://www.hallmarkchannel.com/a-valentines-match/about-a-valentines-match 2020-01-27T19:21:51.000Z

Meet The Cast for ‘A Valentine’s Match’

Bethany Joy Lenz stars as Natalie. Her many credits include Pearson (Keri), Bottled with Love, Poinsettias for Christmas, Royal Matchmaker, Grey’s Anatomy, Snowed-Inn Christmas, Colony (Morgan), Agents of SHIELD, Songbyrd, The Christmas Secret, Dexter, One Tree Hill (Haley James for 187 episodes), The Legacy, Maybe It’s Me, Guiding Light (Michelle Bauer for 46 episodes), and more.

Luke Macfarlane stars as Zach. He starred in Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen in November 2019 on Hallmark, and also starred in Maggie’s Christmas Miracle, Just Add Romance, A Shoe Addict’s Christmas, The Mistletoe Promise, and more.

Macfarlane’s many credits include Killjoys (where he played the lead, D’avin Jaqobis), Mercy Street, The Night Shift, The Birthday Wish, The Mistletoe Promise, Kinsey, Smash, Person of Interest, Over There, Supergirl, Tanner and Tanner, Brothers & Sisters, and Broadway and off-Broadway plays.

Caitlin Stryker (pictured above, left) stars as Jess. Her credits include A Million Little Things, The Good Doctor, Time for You to Come Home for Christmas, Christmas Town, Wu Assassins, Get Gone, The Twilight Zone, Hailey Dean Mysteries, A Feeling of Home, Just Add Romance, SnowComing, iZombie, Continuum (Elena), Falling Skies, and more.

Devon Alexander (pictured above, right) stars as Eric. His many credits include In the Key of Love, Valley of the Boom, Travelers, Road to Christmas, Six, Colony, Life Sentence, The X-Files, Frozen in Love, Lucifer, Finding Santa, No Tomorrow, Arrow, and more.

Mary-Margaret Humes stars as Alicia. She just starred in Christmas in Love this past season. Her many credits include History of the World: Part 1, Eerie Indiana, Dawson’s Creek (Gale Leery), The Stalking of Laurie Show, Luck, and she’s guest-starred in hundreds of episodic TV shows.

Also starring in the movie are:

Karen Kruper (Sue Williams)

Caitlin Stryker (Jess)

Marco Granzzini (Brooks)

Christina Jastrzembska (Addy)

Ken Tremblett (Aaron Simmons)

Greg Rogers (Bud)

Donny Lucas (Lowenstein)

Claude Knowlton (Chef Henri)

Trevor Lerner (Sam)

Chad Riley (Tim)

Jasmine Lukuku (Woman)

Donna Soares (Woman #2)

Dean Hinchey (Husband)

Stevie Jackson (Airline Worker)

Laura Adkin (Stewardess)

Here are some more photos from the movie.

Want to stay updated on Hallmark shows and movies that this author writes about? You can join the author’s email list for updates; choose the Hallmark option and you will only receive updates about Hallmark news.