Hallmark’s ‘Just Add Romance’: Cast, Time & Photos

Hallmark’s newest movie, Just Add Romance, premieres tonight and then will air encores through the end of April. Read on to learn all about the latest Hallmark movie, how to watch it, and all about the cast. You can stay updated on new Hallmark stories by joining the email list here and choosing the Hallmark category.

How To Watch ‘Just Add Romance’

Just Add Romance premieres tonight, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. If you miss the premiere, you can still catch reruns of the movie on March 3 at 6 p.m. Eastern, March 9 at 6 p.m., March 10 at 2 p.m., March 14 at 8 p.m., March 23 at 10 p.m., April 6 at 4 p.m., April 17 at 6 p.m., or April 28 at 10 p.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “When Carly and Jason, exact opposites, compete on a famed cooking show for the chance at their own restaurant, what will matter more – their culinary careers or their potential love?”

The Cast for ‘Just Add Romance’

Meghann Fahy is Carly. Her many credits include The Bold Type (Sutton Brady), Deception, Miss Sloane, Our Time, Blue Bloods (Lacey), Chicago Fire (Nicki), Political Animals (Georgia), Necessary Roughness (Olivia), One Life to Live (Hannah O’Connor) and more.

Luke MacFarlane is Jason. Macfarlane’s many credits include Killjoys, Mercy Street, The Night Shift, The Birthday Wish, The Mistletoe Promise, Kinsey, Smash, Person of Interest, Over There, Supergirl, Tanner and Tanner, Brothers & Sisters, and Maggie’s Christmas Miracle, and Broadway and off-Broadway plays.

Pictured above are Donna Christie (Marie Tucker) and Keith MacKechnie (Fred Tucker.)

Donna Christie’s appearances include Love Under the Rainbow, The Real Ghostbusters (TV, 1987), Dennis the Menace, Heathcliff, Leo and Me, and Beachcombers. She hasn’t appeared on TV much since the 1980s, and is back for two TV movies and a role on Snowpiercer.

Keith MacKechnie’s appearances include Hailey Dean Mystery, The Professor, iZombie, Frozen in Love, Christmas Getaway, Marry Met at Christmas, The Art of Us, Moonlight in Vermont, A December Bride, Unleashing Mr. Darcy, Asteroid: Final Impact, Family for Christmas, Supernatural, When Sparks Fly, Arctic Air, Alcatraz, Charmed, 7th Heaven (Dr. Peterson), The West Wing, The Practice, Gilmore Girls, Safe Harbor, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and much more. He’s appeared in numerous Hallmark movies recently.

Pictured above are Edward Foy (Winston) and Michelle Martin (Suzanne.)

Edward Foy’s credits include Zoo (Father Pete), Once Upon a Time, Super Monsters, Arrow, The Orchard, The Killing (Ren Bell), Standard Action (Alt-Torval), Ring of Fire, Sanctuary, and more.

Michelle Martin’s credits include many Hallmark movies (Christmas in Evergreen, Love at First Dance, and more), The Good Doctor, Lost in Space, The Romeo Section, Frequency, Gracepoint, Supernatural, and more.

Pictured above are Theresa Wong and Brittney Wilson.

Theresa Wong is Beverly. Her appearances include Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Deadly Class, 8 Minutes Ahead, Garage Sale Mystery, The Flash, Intruders, Supernatural, Emily Owens MD, Grass Roots, GP, Home and Away, and more.

Brittney Wilson is Zoey. Her many previous credits include Littlest Pet Shop, Morning Show Mysteries, The Christmas Cottage, Eat Drink & Be Buried, Deadly Attraction, Gap Year, Mr. Write, On the Farm, Motive, iZombie, Dater’s Handbook, Harvest Moon, Rogue (Connie), Johnny Test, Life Unexpected, Romeo!, Call of the Wild, and more. She frequently appears in Hallmark movies.

Pictured above are Debs Howard and Meghann Fahy. Debs Howard plays Tina. Her many credits include Hallmark movies (like Small Town Christmas, Mingle all the Way, and more), Travelers, Actress Diaries, Kayak to Klemtu, Caw, Hailey Dean Mystery, iZombie, The X-Files, and more.

Pictures above are Theresa Wong (listed earlier in this article), Laara Sadiq and David Adams.

Laara Sadiq is Nora. Her credits include Arrow (Emily Pollard), The Murders, Colony, Heartland (Tricia Verani), The Crossing, The Breadwinner, Private Eyes, The Strain, Hemlock Grove, Rogue, Killjoys, Remedy (Dr. Summers), The Firm, 2012, Battlestar Galactica, and much more.

David Adams is Rafael.

