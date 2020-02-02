WATCH: Yolanda Adams’ ‘America’ the Beautiful’ Super Bowl 2020 Performance

Award-winning gospel singer Yolanda Adams performed “America The Beautiful” on Sunday, kicking off the 2020 Super Bowl. She was accompanied The Children’s Voice Chorus.

Adams’ full performance can be viewed below.

Adams’ name quickly became a top-trending topic on Twitter, as viewers began to talk about her performance. It was generally well-received among netizens, who approved of her rendition of “America The Beautiful.”

Adams announced on social media last month she would be singing at the Super Bowl saying she was “so excited to be performing #AmericaTheBeautiful.”

Those who want to see all the performances from the night are in luck. The NFL announced on Thursday they would release a “revolutionary” visual live album, aptly named Super Bowl LIV Live. It’s available on Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal and YouTube. Profits from the album will go toward the NFL’s Inspire Change grant program.

“With the abundance of technology in today’s world, it was extremely important to us that we are able to share the ground-breaking Super Bowl performances with our fans across the globe after they occur,” Brian Rolapp, the EVP and Chief Media & Business Officer, said in a press release. “This visual and audio album is the first of its kind and will allow fans to experience the greatness of the artists’ performance on Super Bowl Sunday at their fingertips and across multiple platforms anytime they choose so. We are happy to continue the way we enhance the fan experience for NFL fans everywhere.”

Known as the queen of contemporary gospel music, the singer has reportedly sold more than albums globally, according to SoundScan. Adams, 58, is a singer, producer and radio host. She has released more than a dozen albums since her first debuted in 1988. Some of her most popular hits are “Living Proof,” “Open My Heart,” “Take Me Away,” “That Name” and “Still I Rise.” Adams has been hosting her radio show, “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show,” for more than 10 years.

She earned the title of No. 1 Gospel Artist of the last decade from Billboard in 2009, with her album Mountain High…Valley Low being touted as one of the best gospel albums.

The Children’s Voice Chorus, who performed with Adams on Sunday, was established in 2011. Their mission is to provide children who come from different cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds with the uppermost quality music education. “Students are exposed to unique experiences that promote diversity, musical development, and personal growth,” their website says. “Its programs aim to foster cognitive and social development, essential life skills, and a sense of good citizenship.”

The San Francisco 49ers played the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the Miami Dolphins. Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and DJ Khaled are slated to perform during halftime.

