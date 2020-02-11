Angelina Jordan: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Angelina Jordan is one of the top ten finalists on America’s Got Talent: The Champions. She is a 13-year-old singer who wowed the judges, receiving the Golden Buzzer from judge Heidi Klum earlier in the season.

Jordan’s performances have gone viral on YouTube and the child star has been featured in People magazine, Time magazine and other news outlets around the world. She has also appeared on The View and had a small guest role in the last episode of the Netflix series Lilyhammer.

She is currently a student at the Oslo Waldorf School where she attends music and performing arts after-school programs to receive vocal training. The young star also plays the piano, violin and the flute.

Here’s what you should know about Angelina Jordan:

1. She Won Norway’s Got Talent at Seven Years Old

Jordan was just seven years old when she won Norway’s Got Talent, according to the NBC America’s Got Talent contestant biographies. In 2014, she won by singing classic jazz songs.

During her season, Jordan performed songs like “Gloomy Sunday,” which was her audition song, and “Fly Me to The Moon,” which she performed later in the season. She took “Fly Me To the Moon” to the children talent show Little Big Shots.

When asked if she understood the lyrics to “Gloomy Sunday,” she told judges that she felt something special about the song, but it’s hard to explain in words.

2. Jordan is a Published Author

Angelina Jordan – Shield (Artistic Video by Mery Zamani) 2019-08-18T08:03:21.000Z

In 2015, Jordan published her first book, titled “Mellom to Hjerter,” which translates to “Between Two Hearts” in English. The book was illustrated by her grandmother Mery Zamani.

The children’s book tells a story based on a true event in Jordan’s life. Zamani, Jordan’s grandmother, also illustrates and directs videos for Jordan’s YouTube channel and helps with other content Jordan places there.

On top of helping out with the YouTube channel and children’s book, Zamani designed merchandise with Jordan. The series, titled “Angelina x Mery Zamani Episode 1-6” shows off colorful designs.

“I’ve been working hard on creating art since last 5 years. With help of my grandma, I have been making art since 2014 and I finally have it available for everyone to see and also own it,” the website reads. “I’m excited, and I hope you love it as much as I do!”

3. She Always Performs Barefoot

When she was younger, Jordan met a poor homeless and shoeless child in Asia; since the girl had no shoes on, Jordan gave her the ones off her feet. The girl, in return, promised to always pray for Jordan.

Since then, Jordan has pledged to perform barefoot every time she performs in public. She vowed to only wear shoes on stage once all children in the world have shoes of their own. She has not appeared public on stage since then.

The story inspired her to write her book.

4. Her Videos Have Received More than 300 Million Views on YouTube

Since starting her YouTube channel five years ago, Jordan’s videos have received over 300 million views. She also has a Facebook page where her videos have been viewed nearly 1 billion times.

The channel, which is called Angelina Jordan Official, has 239,000 subscribers at the time of writing. The channel is not as active as it was even a year ago, but it features videos of her live performances and original songs.

Jordan’s music is also available to listen to on Spotify. She has a separate YouTube channel called “Angelina Jordan CoverChannel” for videos of her performing covers. That channel has over 136,000 subscribers at the time of writing and has been active for two years.

5. She Helped Raise 21 Million Euros for Children in Need

According to Jordan’s website, she has participated in charity events to raise money for children in need. She has performed for the Nobel Peace Prize Laureates and the Rainforest Alliance at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

She also performed at “Ein Herz für Kinder” in Berlin where she helped raise over 21 million Euros for families and children in need.

Jordan has released six singles, one EP titled Angelina Jordan – The EP and one full-length record titled It’s Magic.

Tune in to America’s Got Talent: Champions season two to watch Jordan perform and see if she can win the title of the Ultimate Champion.

