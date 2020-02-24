‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Finale & Women Tell All Dates

Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor is coming down to the wire. There are only three weeks left counting the Monday, February 24 episode where Peter embarks on Fantasy Suite dates with his final three, Victoria Fuller, Madison Prewett, and Hannah Ann Sluss. After that, we get the annual Women Tell All special and then the finale and After the Final Rose reunion.

If you’re wondering what the schedule is for the final three weeks, here’s all the information you need.

The Final is a Two-Parter

Episode 9 airs Monday, February 24 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, then the two-part finale doesn’t air for two weeks. Peter’s season is following the same format as Hannah Brown’s season and a very similar format to Colton Underwood’s season, so fans are theorizing that we won’t actually even get an elimination on Monday, February 24.

Instead, fans think the woman eliminated at the final three will be saved for the start of part I of the finale, which airs Monday, March 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. That night will be a two-hour finale episode, then the After the Final Rose reunion will air the following night, on Tuesday, March 10 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

However, it sounds like we’re getting the final three elimination at a really unusual time and place, so if you only want to know the date of the Women Tell All, it’s Monday, March 2. If you don’t want to be spoiled, STOP READING.

SPOILER WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD FOR THE FINAL THREE ELIMINATION AND WOMEN TELL ALL REUNION SPECIAL. Stop reading if you don’t want to be spoiled.

The Women Tell All Just Taped

The Women Tell All special taped this past Friday, February 21, and Reality Steve theorized ahead of time that the final three eliminee wouldn’t be there because they wouldn’t show that elimination until finale night. But he was wrong.

According to a thread of tweets about the taping, the final three elimination actually takes place at the Women Tell All special. All of the final three are there and Victoria Fuller is eliminated, then she joins the special and Madison and Hannah Ann leave. So apparently, there will not be a cliffhanger on Monday, February 24.

But even more surprising than that is a couple of women who weren’t at the WTA special. Apparently, neither Natasha nor Kelley were in attendance at the reunion special and he’s not sure why, especially about Natasha. For Kelley, Reality Steve says it’s probably because the producers just didn’t like her, so she didn’t get invited to take part in the reunion. For her part, Kelley confirmed she wasn’t invited on Twitter, but the reason has not been confirmed by anyone in production.

Other WTA tidbits include that Kelsey Weier was on the hot seat and got very emotional; she is obviously gunning to be the next bachelorette. And Sydney Hightower and Tammy Ly got very heated with each other when talking about their drama this season.

Either way, that reunion special has wrapped and will be airing on Monday, March 2 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT, and then the next week will be the two-part finale, on March 9 and 10.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

