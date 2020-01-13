Chris Harrison: The Bachelor 2020 Finale is Gut-Wrenching

When The Bachelor premiered last week, the first scene viewers were treated to was a flash-forward to the finale, with host Chris Harrison giving Peter Weber some dramatic news that appeared to have a huge effect on the bachelor and possibly his choice during the finale.

Heavy spoke to Harrison about the finale and he gave us a few more details about that flash-forward, including that it might actually be the most dramatic finale the show has ever had.

Harrison Says the Finale Is ‘Gut-Wrenching’

The Bachelor 2020 Full Season Sneak Peek – The BachelorFrom love, romance, drama and tears to a bombshell on proposal day that rocks Bachelor Peter Weber's world, Season 24 is full of twists and turns you'll never see coming. Get a spoiler-filled look at the full season of The Bachelor 2020 now! From 'Week 1,' the season 24 premiere of The Bachelor 2020. Watch The Bachelor MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu. 2020-01-07T07:00:02.000Z

Harrison teases that what happens in the finale turns everything upside down for Peter, saying that “something comes to light that just kind of turns everything on its head.”

“It is a wild twist at the end,” says Harrison, adding, “Someone asked me if there was a dramatic surprise ending and I said it is a shocking, riveting, gut-wrenching ending and you saw part of that [in the flash-forward] … It is the most dramatic — I hate to say that — but it truly is in a very different way.”

When asked about how the producers decide what they should tell Peter and what they should keep quiet about, Harrison says it’s a fine line.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on walking that line of should I go tell Peter that I heard something in the house or I’ve seen something. As producers, we do see and hear everything. So we’ve always felt that we should never cross that gray line of telling Peter what he hasn’t heard or seen for himself,” says Harrison, adding that they do have contestants pushes in the right direction.

“Can I maybe push or guide Hannah or Peter into having a conversation that needs to be had with that person? Yeah. I feel like that’s walking that fine line. But yeah, we always wanted them to experience this and expose things for themselves and deal with it.”

“As a viewer, yeah, it’s infuriating. You’re throwing stuff at your TV thinking my god, how do they not see this? But they’re not privy to everything and that’s kind of the fun of the show,” says Harrison.

He Hopes Reality Steve Doesn’t Spoil This Season

Ahead of the season, Peter famously said that he doesn’t think this season will be spoiled. Harrison tells us that he “would never dare anybody” like that, but he hopes the season remains unspoiled.

“Look, here’s the thing — if two or more people know something in this day and age, everybody knows. So will it get out? Maybe. Maybe it already is,” says Harrison. “I don’t read a lot of the tabloid stuff ’cause I don’t care. It upsets me that it ever does get out because it’d be like going to see Knives Out — great movie — and I would hate if somebody walked around the room and said, ‘Hey, do you know who did it?’ What a sh*tty thing to do.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

READ NEXT: SPOILERS: Find Out The Bachelor Season 24 Final 4 Here