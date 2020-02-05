The Bachelor 2020 Contestants Remaining – 2/5/20

The Bachelor 2020 Contestants Remaining – 2/5/20

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Hannah Ann Sluss

Instagram Hannah Ann Sluss, one of 30 women competing for Peter's heart on this season of 'The Bachelorette.'

Tonight is the 6th episode of The Bachelor, meaning Peter is well on his way to finding his future wife.

Read on to find out which women are still vying for Peter’s heart on The Bachelor.

Victoria Paul

Victoria Paul is a 27-year-old nurse from Alexandria. She works part-time in dermatology.

Victoria has opened up about growing up in a small town in a family with little resources. She was just two when she lost her father. After that, both her mother and sister struggled with drug addiction.

Tammy Ly

View this post on Instagram

⁣🤍 I spent my entire life disliking being Asian. I remember being bullied in school kids saying “shut up you’re Asian” like being Asian was supposed to be an insult. I just wanted to be a blonde blue-eyed all American girl so badly. ⠀ ⠀ Fast forward, I realized that being Asian is one of the best blessings God could’ve given me. Society needed to stop putting Asian-Americans on the back burner and I needed to as well. ⠀ ⠀ Race isn’t just black & white and that’s what makes the world so beautiful. I want you all to know that it’s okay to be who you are and that you should always stand up for yourself, it’s OKAY to be “different”🤍 ⠀ ⠀ P.S. Asian food = fire 🔥

A post shared by Tammy Kay Ly (@tammykayly) on

Tammy is a real estate agent in Syracuse, New York. She works for Keller Williams Realty. On top of that, she works as a Sales Producer for Allstate.

Tammy graduated in Business Administration and Management from Onondaga Community College. A fun fact? She was on the boys’ wrestling team in high school.

Kelley Flanagan

View this post on Instagram

Merry Christmas from me to you! 🎄☃️

A post shared by Kelley Flanagan (@kelleyflanagan) on

Kelley is a 27-year-old attorney. She has a leg up on the competition because she met Peter before the show began. That’s right– the two bumped into each other in a Los Angeles while Kelley was at a wedding and Peter was at his high school’s reunion.

She took her chance encounter with Peter as a sign that she should go on the show, as she was debating it before meeting him.

Sydney Hightower

View this post on Instagram

‘Tis the season to sparkle ✨🎅🏽

A post shared by SydneyNicole (@sydneynicolehigh) on

Sydney went to high school with Hannah Brown. Her Bachelor bio lists her as a retail marketing manager, but as Hollywood Life points out, she also works as nanny.

She absolutely loves dancing, as well as staying active by hiking and jogging.

Madison Prewett

View this post on Instagram

Sneakers over heels

A post shared by Madison Prewett (@madiprew) on

Madison, 23, was an early frontrunner on the show. Born and raised in Auburn, Alabama, she’s a foster parent recruiter. One day, she hopes to open an orphanage.

Madison is also no stranger to the pageant world. She competed in Miss Alabama Teen USA in 2014. Madison graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

Hannah Ann Sluss

View this post on Instagram

No bad backdrops 💥

A post shared by Hannah Ann (@hannahann_sluss) on

Hannah Ann is a 23-year-old model from Knoxville. She received Peter’s first impression rose.

Like Peter, Hannah Ann currently lives with her parents. One of her hobbies is interior design. Hannah Ann is good friends with Hannah Godwin, who competed on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor and is now engaged to Dylan Barbour.

Natasha Parker

Natasha, 31, worked in marketing at HBO for five years. She received her Bachelors Degree in Communications with Television Writing and Producing as a concentration from Columbia College.

These days, she lives in New York.

Mykenna Dorn

Mykenna, 22, is a fashion blogger. She’s made a name for herself as the ‘cryer’ of the season.

She has an impressive 178k followers on Instagram. Her profile reads, “Mykenna may love to curate chic outfits, but she’s way more than a pretty girl in a photo! She is here to find love and isn’t going to settle for anyone who won’t impress her family.”

Kelsey Weier

At the top of the season, Kelsey was involved in the famous ‘Champagne-gate.’ Then, on Monday, she became a source of drama once again when Tammy informed Peter that Kelsey had a “huge mental breakdown.”

Kelsey was formerly in the pageant scene. She won Miss Iowa in 2017. These days, she works at Tom James Company, which is the world’s largest manufacturer and retailer of custom clothing.

Victoria Fuller

View this post on Instagram

Saturday, I see u hunny <3

A post shared by Victoria Fuller (@vlfuller) on

Victoria is a medical sales rep. Unfortunately, and as a number of outlets have pointed out, she has somewhat of a shady past.

Now, she’s making headlines for having worn “White Lives Matter” merchandise in a previous modeling campaign.

In Monday’s episode, viewers at home watched Fuller win a Cosmo cover during a group date. Since then, Cosmo has pulled the cover.

READ NEXT: The Bachelor 2020 Time & Schedule: How Long Is the Show Tonight?

Read More
,