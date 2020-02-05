Tonight is the 6th episode of The Bachelor, meaning Peter is well on his way to finding his future wife.

Read on to find out which women are still vying for Peter’s heart on The Bachelor.

Victoria Paul

Victoria Paul is a 27-year-old nurse from Alexandria. She works part-time in dermatology.

Victoria has opened up about growing up in a small town in a family with little resources. She was just two when she lost her father. After that, both her mother and sister struggled with drug addiction.

Tammy Ly

Tammy is a real estate agent in Syracuse, New York. She works for Keller Williams Realty. On top of that, she works as a Sales Producer for Allstate.

Tammy graduated in Business Administration and Management from Onondaga Community College. A fun fact? She was on the boys’ wrestling team in high school.

Kelley Flanagan

Kelley is a 27-year-old attorney. She has a leg up on the competition because she met Peter before the show began. That’s right– the two bumped into each other in a Los Angeles while Kelley was at a wedding and Peter was at his high school’s reunion.

She took her chance encounter with Peter as a sign that she should go on the show, as she was debating it before meeting him.

Sydney Hightower

Sydney went to high school with Hannah Brown. Her Bachelor bio lists her as a retail marketing manager, but as Hollywood Life points out, she also works as nanny.

She absolutely loves dancing, as well as staying active by hiking and jogging.

Madison Prewett

Madison, 23, was an early frontrunner on the show. Born and raised in Auburn, Alabama, she’s a foster parent recruiter. One day, she hopes to open an orphanage.

Madison is also no stranger to the pageant world. She competed in Miss Alabama Teen USA in 2014. Madison graduated from Auburn University in 2018.

Hannah Ann Sluss

Hannah Ann is a 23-year-old model from Knoxville. She received Peter’s first impression rose.

Like Peter, Hannah Ann currently lives with her parents. One of her hobbies is interior design. Hannah Ann is good friends with Hannah Godwin, who competed on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor and is now engaged to Dylan Barbour.

Natasha Parker

Natasha, 31, worked in marketing at HBO for five years. She received her Bachelors Degree in Communications with Television Writing and Producing as a concentration from Columbia College.

These days, she lives in New York.

Mykenna Dorn

Mykenna, 22, is a fashion blogger. She’s made a name for herself as the ‘cryer’ of the season.

She has an impressive 178k followers on Instagram. Her profile reads, “Mykenna may love to curate chic outfits, but she’s way more than a pretty girl in a photo! She is here to find love and isn’t going to settle for anyone who won’t impress her family.”

Kelsey Weier

At the top of the season, Kelsey was involved in the famous ‘Champagne-gate.’ Then, on Monday, she became a source of drama once again when Tammy informed Peter that Kelsey had a “huge mental breakdown.”

Kelsey was formerly in the pageant scene. She won Miss Iowa in 2017. These days, she works at Tom James Company, which is the world’s largest manufacturer and retailer of custom clothing.

Victoria Fuller

Victoria is a medical sales rep. Unfortunately, and as a number of outlets have pointed out, she has somewhat of a shady past.

Now, she’s making headlines for having worn “White Lives Matter” merchandise in a previous modeling campaign.

In Monday’s episode, viewers at home watched Fuller win a Cosmo cover during a group date. Since then, Cosmo has pulled the cover.

