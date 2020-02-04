The Bachelor 2020 Time & Schedule: How Long Is the Show Tonight?

Tonight’s episode of The Bachelor will last three hours. As Chris Harrison relayed in a recent tweet, ABC News will “cut in” a couple times to update viewers on the Iowa caucus, but ABC has made the necessary adjustments so that no drama will be missed.

Hey #BachelorNation get ready for the 3 hour episode tonight. ABC News will cut in a couple times to update the Iowa caucus but adjustments have been made so you won’t miss any drama — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) February 3, 2020

2 Episodes Will Air This Week

This week, The Bachelor will be airing twice. The second episode of The Bachelor will air Wednesday, February 5th at 8pm ET/PT. The Wednesday episode will last two hours.

Monday night is set in Costa Rica, and Wednesday is set in Chile.

Spoilers For Tonight’s Episode

*Read on, but beware of spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Bachelor!

Last week’s episode left off with the dreaded return of Alayah. Tonight, we’ll watch Alayah remove herself from the house. Reality Steve admits that he’s not sure how the network’s edit will play, but he was told that “Alayah left on her own,” as she’d made so many enemies in the house.

And who will be kicked off at the rose ceremony? Viewers will say goodbye to Kiarra, Savannah, and Deandra (and obviously Alayah, as well.)

After that, the ladies make their way to Costa Rica where the competition gets narrowed down from twelve women to ten.

It’s in Costa Rica that Peter falls on the golf cart and cuts his head open, which required 22 stitches and a two-hour drive to the nearest hospital. Naturally, the gossip surrounding the event was out of control, but in reality, Peter was absolutely fine. In fact, an insider told People that the accident was “not as bad as what is being reported.”

Speaking to ET later about the incident, Peter shared, “I was kind of, like, dazed… I didn’t feel it at all, to be honest. My endorphins were just, like, firing, and everyone just rushes over and puts their hand on it. I ended up finding out later on how bad it was. I’ve seen the first picture and I was like, ‘Oh my god. I’ll never look the same again. The plastic surgeon, he took care of me. He did a good job.”

Fortunately, filming was not delayed because of the accident. On October 13, Peter had his stitches removed.

In an interview with Hollywood Life, Peter added, “The girls took care of me… They definitely felt kind of bad about it, but I wasn’t going to let this slow down my journey to find what I really wanted, and it’s all good.”

Chris Harrison even took to social media to address the drama about Peter’s head being sliced open. He wrote, “There’s been some wild claims and rumors about Peter today. Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100% OK and production is already back underway. He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of.”

Tonight, Peter has two one-on-one dates. The first is with Sydney, and the second is with Kelley. Both women get the rose.

Be sure tune in tonight at 8pm ET/PT to watch the drama unfold.

READ NEXT: Reality Steve Says ‘Bachelor’ Wasn’t Delayed From Peter Weber’s Golf Injury