‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Episode 7 Live Spoilers & Recap

This season of The Bachelor has finally gotten past the middle of the season where there’s always a lot of drama surrounding women that most fans don’t care that much about. Now we are down to the Final Six and everyone surely has their favorites. This week, Peter Weber is whisking his bachelorettes off to Lima, Peru, where Madison, Natasha, and Kelsey are getting one-on-one dates, while Kelley, Hannah Ann, and Victoria are going on the dreaded three-on-one date.

It sounds like this week will be fraught with confessions { the episode description teases that both Madison and Kelsey have something they are anxious about telling Peter. Will he keep them both around? By the end of the Monday, February 10 episode, he will have eliminated two women, leaving the Final Four ready for hometown dates next week.

Follow along here with our live recap as we dissect all the drama, dates, and distress. All times Eastern.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

