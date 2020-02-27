Banana on ‘The Masked Singer’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Banana sings "A Little Less Conversation" by Elvis Presley | THE MASKED SINGER | SEASON 3Banana sings "A Little Less Conversation" by Elvis Presley. Who do you think Banana is? #TheMaskedSinger #TheMaskedSingers #BananaMask 2020-02-20T02:36:08.000Z

Episode 4 of The Masked Singer has got people talking. The banana performed for the first time this season, and viewers are itching to find out his identity.

While not many clues have been revealed at this time, the Internet is anxiously guessing who could be hiding under the mask. Read on to find out what we know about the banana.

1. Fans Initially Thought It Was Gwen Stefani

The banana is part of Group B this season. Viewers may recall that of the Group A competitors, the Kangaroo, Turtle, and White Tiger remain.

Initially, fans were convinced the banana was Gwen Stefani.

They pointed to the fact that in her song, “Holla Back Girl”, Stefani spelled out the word banana. After its first performance, however, fans were convinced that the celebrity under the mask is male and may be known for being a bit “out there.”

2. Fans Are Now Convinced It’s Brett Michaels

Now, fans are changing their guess. Many believe the banana could be Bret Michaels– and we have to say, that makes sense. Not only did the February 19 clue package feature a cowboy hat (which Brett is known for wearing), but one point in the video showed a blue collar, and this could be a reference to Michaels’ line of pet products.

In the words of Woman’s Day, “The only thing working against this otherwise solid theory is the Banana’s singing voice. Michaels has a raspy rock voice, while the Banana seemed to have a little bit of country twang and style. That said, he could have been putting on a show.”

After Michaels, one of the top guesses floating around is Bill Engvall, which also happened to be Jenny McCarthy’s guess.

3. His 1st Performance Was ‘A Little Less Conversation’ by Elvis Presley

For his first performance, the banana belted out Elvis Presley’s “A Little Less Conversation.”

And if you head to the comments section of Youtube, you’ll see that many people’s first impression is that the banana is Michaels. One user recently wrote, “The banana sounds NOTHING like Darius Rucker. The banana is Bret Michaels.” Another added, “It’s totally Bret Michaels. All his movements make it obvious.”

A very detail-oriented fan then commented, “The banana is in reference to his diabetes (bananas control blood sugar). The bus is from Rock of Love Bus. Blue collar is his pet supply line at Petsmart called Pets Rock. He ‘slipped’ at the Tony awards. He moves and sounds EXACTLY like Bret.”

4. He Speaks About a Rodeo in His Pre-Performance Video

The fact that the celebrity is in a banana outfit and has googly eyes suggests he may be a comedian– at least some fans think that may be the case.

The banana’s video also references a rodeo, which the judges believe could mean he’s from the south.

The panelists suggested Bill Engvall, Ed Helms, and Darius Rucker, but as we said above, Michaels is the most popular guess.

5. The Format Is Different This Season

As devoted viewers are aware, the show’s format is different this season. Groups of six participants perform in either Group A, Group B, or Group C. Then, the final nine compete against one another.

Fans should also keep in mind that there are bigger celeb names this go around.

In a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Izzie Pick Ibarra said, “It’s opened up a lot of much bigger names to us than maybe we would have had if it was just a regular premiere. People understand that that’s a great platform for them… We have the most amazing reveal in our premiere — like really amazing. It’s really exciting.”

