Chick-fil-A’s Valentine’s Day 2020 Heart-Shaped Containers & More

Happy Valentine’s Day 2020! Chick-fil-A has love on the menu today with some special heart-shaped containers. Every year, Chick-fil-A does something special for Valentine’s and this year is no exception. This year, you can get the heart-shaped containers for sweet or savory items. The special is good through February 29, 2020, so if you don’t want to visit today, you still have time to take part in this fun opportunity.

On the Chick-Fil-A website, in their press release on The Chicken Wire, the promotion is described as being available for 30-count Chick-fil-A nuggets, 10-count Chik-n-Minis, or six-count Chocolate Chunk Cookies. You can get any of these in a heart-shaped container. They look like this:

Chik-fil-A’s website has a few ideas for surprising people in your life with these trays. They write:

Every little thing matters, and that’s why one of the best ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day is by doing something small when it’s least expected! Whether you pay for your colleague’s cup of coffee or slip a note of encouragement in a friend’s purse, a little kindness goes a long way. There’s nothing wrong with snuggling up with your sweetheart in a cozy bed, especially if you both also get to enjoy your favorite Chick-fil-A breakfast item. Give them a surprise with a heart-shaped container filled with Chick-n-Minis for a memory that will last forever.

If you’re looking for a fun way to surprise your colleagues at work, bring in a tray of Chick-fil-A nuggets and cookies in heart-shaped trays. Or surprise them with Chik-n-Minis for breakfast — this is pretty much the most delicious breakfast you could bring.

Love is all we really need! And Chick-fil-A makes life even better! Happy Valentine's Day! pic.twitter.com/ZMkeQ4MJn3 — Chick-fil-A South Franklin TN (@DirectorFil) February 14, 2020

Or bring them as a surprise for your spouse or children when you get home. They’d love to have a plate of cookies or nuggets waiting for them.

idk what I want more for valentine’s day, chocolate covered strawberries or chick fil a nuggies in a heart 🥺 — J (@yourstruly_jam) February 13, 2020

If you have plans for Valentine’s Day, this deal will still be around so you can just come on back tomorrow or another day and pick up a heart-shaped tray.

You might also want to check with your local Chick-fil-A, because some of them will have their won dales. For example, this one in Missouri in the tweet below is selling heart-shaped biscuits today.

Share the love this Valentine's Day and get your loved ones a heart shaped biscuit for breakfast tomorrow, February 14th, 2020!

–

–

–

-Breakfast is served from 6:00AM-10:30AM

-Only available at Chick-fil-A Range Line Road of Joplin, MO. pic.twitter.com/IlujpWIGtO — Chick-fil-A Range Line Road (@FilRange) February 13, 2020

Another Chick-fil-A is also offering heart-shaped biscuits.

VALENTINE’S DAY IS TOMORROW! 🌹Chick-fil-A Eagles Landing will have heart-shaped biscuits until 10:30 a.m. We will also have heart-shaped trays that include 30-Count Nuggets, 10-Count Minis, and 6-Count Cookies WHILE SUPPLIES LAST! Make sure to come in and get your Valentine- pic.twitter.com/c8iz2vA5o3 — Chick-fil-A Eagles Landing (@Chickfila_EL) February 13, 2020

Earlier this week, they even offered Valentine’s Day Grams.

❣️Our Chick-fil-A Eagles Landing Valentine’s Day Grams are on sale until tomorrow at 8 p.m. Don’t miss your chance to surprise your sweetheart with a delivery from the Chick-fil-A Cow holding a 6-Count Chocolate Chunk Cookie in a heart-shaped tray, a red rose, and an offer card- pic.twitter.com/cdvhBy0WRj — Chick-fil-A Eagles Landing (@Chickfila_EL) February 11, 2020

A Chick-fil-A in South Franklin, Tennessee is offering a free sweet treat if you order using their CFA One app today.

Order from your South Franklin Chick-fil-A today by using the CFA One app and tomorrow (Valentine's Day) you will receive a SWEET TREAT in your rewards! It's so easy, and so sweet! pic.twitter.com/zMXzKUd927 — Chick-fil-A South Franklin TN (@DirectorFil) February 13, 2020

If catering is more your style, Chick-fil-A has numerous catering options all year round. These include Chic-n-Minis trays, Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuits, bacon biscuits, sausage biscuits, bagels, chick-n-strips trays, nugget trays, fruit trays, Grilled Cool Wrap trays, Chicken Sub Sandwich trays, salad trays, kale trays, and more.

Fortunately for Chick-Fil-A lovers, Valentine’s Day falls on a week day this year. If it falls on a Sunday, Chick-Fil-A stores would be closed. But it falls on a Friday, so you can visit and take part in the special.

If you would like to find a Chick-fil-A location “near me”, you can find the Chick-fil-A store locator here.

READ NEXT: How To Watch ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Online on CBS All Access