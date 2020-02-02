WATCH: Demi Lovato’s National Anthem Super Bowl 2020 Performance

Demi Lovato performed the National Anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl. Get the rundown on her performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Her full performance can be seen directly below.

WATCH: Demi Lovato sings the National Anthem at #SBLIV 🏈 pic.twitter.com/bQbImPZ2xY — Demi Lovato Central (@DemiTourCentral) February 2, 2020

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian was one of the first celebrities to compliment Lovato’s performance. “Ok Demi!!!!!!! You better saaaannngggg #SuperBowl they was beautiful,” she tweeted.

She also garnered praise from former One Direction star Niall Horan. “Yessssss Demi !!! Nailed it. Congratulations.. #SuperBowl” he tweeted.

Lovato recently opened up during an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on Thursday, saying she was more nervous to sing at the Super Bowl than the Grammy’s. While she performed “Anyone,” her new song, at the Grammy’s, she was singing a song that everyone knew at the Super Bowl.

“I’ve spent more time with that song, ‘Anyone.’ I’ve spent more time listening to it. I crafted it,” she said about her new music. “So when you put your heart and soul into something, it takes on a different life of its own. Whereas the national anthem, if I mess up, everyone goes after you if you do.” It’s Lovato’s biggest performance since she sang at the Grammy’s.

“I’m not going to read the comments, so it won’t matter,” she continued, smiling. “But it’s just one of those things where it’s like—there’s so much pressure on the National Anthem. When it’s my song, if I mess up a lyric, nobody would’ve known because it wasn’t out yet.”

It’s been Lovato’s dream to perform at the Super Bowl. She even tweeted about it in 2010. “One day, I’m gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy….” she once wrote.

Lovato’s Grammy performance was her first major public appearance since her overdose in 2018. The song was recorded four days before she was found unconscious and hospitalized for a drug overdose. It was a “scary” time where she didn’t know if she would ever return to music.

“Well that song, I knew that it represented that period in my life when everything hit the fan,” Lovato told Cohen during Thursday’s interview.

“I thought, ‘I’ve never had a moment like this, you know, where I’ve sat down at a piano or that I’ve stood next to a piano and sang my heart out. I’ve never had one of those moments on an awards show, and I thought, ‘you know, if I ever come back from this’—because I was still in the hospital and I didn’t know—and I thought, ‘if I ever come back from this, if I end up going back to music and I’m on stage and I get a first performance, I want it to be at the Grammys and I want it to be this song,'” she continued.

