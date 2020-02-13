Dinner for Two Ideas on Valentine’s Day 2020

Valentine’s Day 2020 is tomorrow, and you may be wondering what to do with your significant other tomorrow night, or even this weekend (since Valentine’s Day is on a Friday this year, you can celebrate all weekend long!) Whether you want to cook at home, be adventurous with a picnic, or dine out at a restaurant, here are ideas for dinner for two that are certain to make Valentine’s Day 2020 extra special!

From home-cooked meals to restaurant favorites, these ideas will help you surprise your SO with a Valentine’s Day dinner that they will love just as much as they love you! You can make your partner’s favorite dish or branch out and try something totally new. Whichever you choose, these ideas will make Valentine’s Day 2020 the best yet!

Valentine’s Day Dinner At Home

You don’t have to make a reservation at a five-star restaurant and spend hundreds of dollars on a single meal to enjoy Valentine’s Day. Instead, plan a quiet, intimate meal at home so that you can your significant other can enjoy quality time together. Plus, your SO will be impressed with the meal you whip up!

Here are some ideas for meals at home based on how much time you have to prepare:

If you’re crunched for time and only have half an hour to cook, try dishes like Creamy Fettuccine with Leeks and Ham, Grilled Tequila Steak Tacos, and Cheddar Beer Fondue.

For meals with a 45 minute cook time, you can make dishes like Mini Meatballs with Garlicky Tomatoes, Sweet Pea Risotto, and Mustard Glazed Pork Chops.

If you have an hour to prep and cook, try making Peach-Bourbon BBQ Baby Back Ribs, Crispy Caprese Cakes, and Orange-Ginger Roast Chicken with Fennel and Radicchio Salad.

Valentine’s Day Picnic

If the weather is nice, take your significant other out for a romantic picnic! You can be as creative as you want to be, and you can even curate a scavenger hunt for extra fun!

There are some great options for delicious meals that you can easily carry in a picnic basket. Homemade “Hot Pink Lemonade” made with blueberries is a definite must! You can pair it with finger sandwiches such as Salmon-Cucumber and Manchego-Quince. Other ideas for picnic meals include Jalapeno Popper Creamed Corn, Marshmallow Fruit Dip, and Loaded Greek Hummus.

Sustainability is also an option that you can include in your Valentine’s Day picnic. Try using plastic tumblers instead of glass bottles if you’re planning your picnic in a park or near water. Lots of companies are now selling their products in sustainable materials. For your wine pairing, try Barefoot Wine, which sells individual wines in plastic bottles for less than $3 per serving.

Valentine’s Day Restaurant Specials

If you want to dine out for your Valentine’s date night, there are several restaurants offering great deals for dinner for two!

Olive Garden is running a Valentine’s Day Dinner ToGo special, where couples can choose an appetizer, a main dish, and a dessert, starting at $35.

If you’re looking for a casual night out, Pizza Hut is offering heart-shaped pizzas for Valentine’s Day, as well as Hershey’s cookies and triple chocolate brownies.

