Valentine’s Day Ideas on a Budget for Her 2020

Valentine’s Day 2020 is just around the corner and you might be panicking about what to gift your significant other on the big day! You might be worried about finding the perfect gift, a gift within your budget, or both!

Despite the prolific fantasies of Dom Perignon, thousands of red roses, and a seven-course dinner for two, you don’t have to break the bank to have a memorable Valentine’s Day.

Here are some ideas for budget-friendly Valentine’s Day gifts:

Make A Playlist

Making a playlist is kind of like the modern version of a love letter. You can tell your partner so much about how you feel about them using music. And, on most platforms, making a playlist is totally free!

Try using your iTunes library, Spotify, or Amazon Music. You can also use Magic Playlist to create an entire playlist around the vibe of one song! So pull up your significant other’s favorite track and make them a custom playlist that they can listen to far beyond Valentine’s Day!

Sending your SO a digital playlist is free, but if you feel like splurging a little then you can also purchase a USB drive, an old-fashioned CD, or even an iPod!

Dress Up For Dinner At Home

Create a quiet, intimate evening for you and your partner to spend together. Cook dinner at home, set the table, and light a few candles for mood lighting. You don’t have to make reservations at a 5-star restaurant and drop hundreds of dollars on a single meal. Plus, you’ll be avoiding the crowds you’re likely to meet as everyone tries to dine out on the big day.

What’s on the menu? Try pasta, salad, and then a protein of your choice. And if you can’t think of anything, check out Pinterest!

Print Out Old Photos

In the world of social media, the majority of pictures are digital. They go from our phones to our computers to our Instagram and Facebook pages. So if you’re in need of a cheap Valentine’s Day gift for your SO, take a step back and print out some pictures of the two of you using old-school methods!

Drugstores like Walgreens and CVS offer photo printing that takes approximately an hour. All you have to do is choose the digital photos you want to have printed, then select the store at which you want to pick them up, and within 60 minutes you’ll have your pictures! Look for coupons at Retail Me Not, but even without a voucher each printed picture should be less than ten cents, which is a total steal!

Feel like splurging? Buy a cheap frame for the photos you print, or even look for a digital picture frame that you can load with multiple pictures of you and your SO!

Plan A Scavenger Hunt

You can be extra creative with your gift to your partner and plan a scavenger hunt! The scope of the hunt is totally up to you; you can plan a scavenger hunt around your house, around your neighborhood, or even around your city!

Try placing clues in places that are sentimental to your relationship. For example, if one of your first dates involved the two of you getting ice cream, write a clue leading your SO to a tub of ice cream in the freezer. Or if the two of you love to spend time outside, write a clue leading your SO to their favorite park. The options are endless!

And don’t forget to have a fun surprise at the end! Be it dinner, a handmade card, or another sweet gift, your partner will love to know that they’ve won your heart!

Write A Love Letter

For centuries, couples have been sending one another good, old-fashioned love letters using pen and paper. You should give it a try! Besides the cost of the paper and writing utensils, this gift is practically free, and it is guaranteed to mean the world to your significant other.

Writing topics can include describing the first time you saw your SO, your early dates, your favorite moments together, a list of the things that you love about your partner, and virtually anything else that you can think of!

You don’t have to write a novel, either. Sometimes a simple card, a short poem, or bullet points can send the same sentimental message.

