E! News’ Oscars 2020 Red Carpet Live Schedule & Rundown

E! News is hosting its annual red carpet show for the 2020 Oscars, and we have put together everything you know, from the general rundown to the live schedule. Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic are slated to host E!’s Live From The Red Carpet for the 2020 Oscars.

Live Schedule & Rundown

E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: Oscars 2020

The pre-show can be seen at 1:00 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. This is when Rancic and Seacrest will inform fans about everything they need to know before film’s biggest night kicks off. They will provide insight into the entertainment industry and also dish about style.

E! Live From the Red Carpet: Oscars 2020 – 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

While the awards ceremony is the most important part for the nominees, the red carpet is all that matters for some fashionistas. This will also be the main event for Seacrest and Rancic as they talk to some of the night’s biggest stars.

Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars 2020 – 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT

While the ceremony commences, E! will be talking about the biggest fashion moments from the 2020 Oscars Red Carpet.

E! After Party: Oscars 2020 – 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT

Dishing about the night’s hits and misses will continue, with E! news talking about viral moments, winners, snubs and more.

Rancic Is Back on the Red Carpet

Rancic returned to E! in 2018 after leaving the network in 2015 following that year’s Oscars. During an episode of Fashion Police, she said Zendaya’s dreadlocks made her look like she smelled of “patchouli” and “weed.” The Euphoria star didn’t take kindly to the comment, and promptly issued a statement on Instagram.

“There is a fine line between what is funny and disrespectful,” she wrote. “Someone said something about my hair at the Oscars that left me in awe. Not because I was relishing in rave outfit reviews, but because I was hit with ignorant slurs and pure disrespect.”

She continued: “To say that an 18-year-old young woman with locs must smell of patchouli oil or ‘weed’ is not only a large stereotype but outrageously offensive. I don’t usually feel the need to respond to negative things but certain remarks cannot go unchecked.”

Rancic swiftly issued an apology, but the backlash had already started to brew. “Dear @Zendaya, I’m sorry I offended you and others. I was referring to a bohemian chic look. Had NOTHING to do with race and NEVER would!!!” she tweeted.

Before stepping away from the show and the network, Rancic issued an on-air apology to Zendaya. “Now, as you know Fashion Police is a show that pokes fun at celebrities in good spirit, but I do understand that something I said last night did cross the line. I just want everyone to know, I didn’t intend to hurt anybody – but, I have learned, it is not my intent that matters, it’s the result. And the result is that people are offended, including Zendaya, and that is not okay. Therefore, I want to say to Zendaya, and anyone else out there that I have hurt, that I am so, so sincerely sorry,” she said. “This really has been a learning experience for me. I’ve learned a lot today, and this incident has taught me to be a lot more aware of clichés and stereotypes, how much damage they can do – and that I am responsible, as we all are, to not perpetuate them further.”

