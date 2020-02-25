Fans Want Hannah Brown to Be ‘The Bachelorette’ 2020

Hannah Brown became America’s Sweetheart when she was cast as The Bachelorette in 2019, and now fans are rooting for her to be Bachelorette again in 2020! Nicknamed “Alabama Hannah,” the former Miss Alabama has been a fan favorite since she first appeared as a contestant on season 23 of The Bachelor. She became even more celebrated for her confidence, outgoing personality, and ability to stand up for herself when she starred as the lead on season 15 of The Bachelorette.

Since her first run as the Bachelorette in 2019, Brown has gone on to compete on season 28 of Dancing With the Stars. Alongside dancing partner Alan Bersten, Brown took home the famed “Mirrorball Trophy” and the title of champion on DWTS. Now, could a second run as the Bachelorette follow her success on Dancing With the Stars?

In an interview with Us Weekly, host Chris Harrison discussed the possibility of Brown returning for a second season of The Bachelorette by saying, “Look, anything’s possible. I’m not against it. I think the things that make us love her so much – and I’m included in that and adore her – is she is so open and honest and just, she’s a train wreck. You get to the good, the bed, and the ugly in Hannah and that’s a rare thing in any human being.”

Brown seems open to the opportunity to be the Bachelorette 2.0. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, she said, “I went on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette to… I want a person in my life. I definitely want that. I know that I don’t need that. There is like, weird… a desire in my heart to find somebody. Do I have to do that as being the Bachelorette? No. But it is I think something that can work and has worked for other people. Right now, I’m just trying to seize the opportunities that I have and feel very confident in the things that I say yes to, and also confident in the things that I know aren’t the best for me right now.”

It appears that there is certainly a possibility that Brown could appear as the Bachelorette again, and that she is willing to consider the prospect of continuing to try to find love through the franchise.

Brown Had A Tumultuous Run As Bachelorette

Hannah Brown was first introduced as a contestant on season 23 when Colton Underwood was the lead. After meeting Underwood’s family, Brown was heartbroken to be sent home and her raw authenticity resonated with fans, thus beginning the campaign to see “Alabama Hannah” as the lead on The Bachelorette.

Brown went on to have a dramatic run as the Bachelorette during season 15. When it came down to the final two contestants during her season, she ultimately chose Jed Wyatt over Peter Weber. However, Wyatt was soon outed as having had a girlfriend during the entire season and went on the show with the intent of promoting his music instead of genuinely connecting with Brown.

Brown has been open about the trials she faced as the Bachelorette, saying, “I don’t know (if I’d be the Bachelorette again)! Because I think everybody thinks that like… there was a lot of hard and bad about it. I mean, hello. Did we see my ending? But there’s a lot of good that comes out of it, too. I would never, like, completely bash The Bachelor franchise. I think it’s had a lot of success in the people that are together are very happily together. So, of course, I want that. But it doesn’t have to be as the Bachelorette.”

There Has Never Been A Repeat Bachelorette

In Bachelor history, a woman has never been the Bachelorette twice. However, there have been men who have repeated their runs within the franchise. Brad Womack starred as the Bachelor twice, and Nick Viall appeared twice on The Bachelorette in addition to his lead role as the season 21 Bachelor and appearances on Bachelor in Paradise.

Womack was the Bachelor on season 11 and again on season 15. He fell hard for Emily Maynard during his second term as the Bachelor. However, things fell apart between the couple and Maynard went on to star as the Bachelorette.

Viall has been a household name within the franchise and has tried multiple times to find true love. He twice appeared as a contestant on The Bachelorette, and both times finished as the runner-up. Despite making several appearances within the franchise, Viall has yet to find lasting love.

Could Hannah Brown make Bachelor history by becoming the first repeat Bachelorette? We won’t have to wait long to find out because we’re only weeks away from the announcement of the 2020 Bachelorette!

