John Miles-Lewis, John Lewis’ Son: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Rep. John Lewis’ son, John Miles Lewis, was adopted at only two months of age. His dad taught him the importance of learning from the past, and John Miles took his dad’s passion and put that into hip hop. Today, his father is being honored at the NAACP Image Awards. Here’s what you need to know about John Miles Lewis.

1. John Lewis Said He Fell in Love with His Son the First Time He Saw Him

John Miles Lewis shared both his father’s last name and his mother’s maiden name. Lillian Lewis’ name before she married her beloved husband was Lillian Miles. She was working as a librarian at Atlanta University when she and John Lewis first met at a party in 1967, Atlanta Magazine reported.

John and Lillian Lewis only had one child: their adopted son John Miles Lewis. John and Lillian adopted John Miles in 1976 when he was just two months old. John Lewis said he fell in love with his son the very first time he saw him.

2. John Miles Lewis Grew Up in the 80s, Seeing Documentaries About His Dad

John Miles Lewis said that he grew up seeing a lot of documentaries from the 1960s of his dad taking part in protests and sit-ins, The Washington Post reported. Growing up in the 1980s, he had a very different world from what his dad knew when he was growing up.

You can see a picture of John Miles Lewis as a little boy on page 34 of “John Lewis: Courage in Action” here.

3. His Dad Often Talked About the Importance of Learning from the Past

He said his dad often stressed the importance of the past to him.

“He always tried to instill in me what the past really meant and how much the past affects now,” he told The Washington Post.

In the “Public Papers of the Presidents of the United States,” Bill Clinton talked about how time passes and his relationship with John Lewis and Lewis’ family, including his son. He said, “It’s amazing how quickly time passes. I was looking at John Miles Lewis talking about his daddy. … But Lillian and John and John Miles and I were standing up there getting our picture taken. And John was playing his daddy role, and he said, ‘I don’t know about that hair.’ I said, ‘John, let’s don’t act like we’re old…’ I said, ‘If I was 23 and I could have hair like that, I’d do it in a bird-dog minute.'”

4. John Miles Performed & Sang Hip Hop in the Early 2000s

John Miles once said that hip-hop was his “political outlet,” The Washington Post reported.

John Miles Lewis has taken a different career track than his father. A 2004 story in The Washington Post revealed that his career was music-focused, and he wrote and performed hip hop. He said he wrote his first song in third grade. His dad didn’t get on board with his career of choice until he heard a song his son wrote called “Political Behavior.” John Miles said the song was about his dad’s and his friends’ pasts.

John Lewis, John Miles’ dad, told The Washington Post that he supported his son’s career as long as he was “helping sensitize and educate his generation.”

5. John Miles Lewis Said He Wasn’t Ruling Out the Idea of One Day Being in Politics Himself

John Miles said he wasn’t against the idea of being in politics one day himself, but it wouldn’t happen until he was at least in his 30s or 40s.

You can see a picture of John Miles Lewis celebrating his dads’ 60th birthday here.