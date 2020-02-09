‘Once Upon a Time In Hollywood’ Actress Brings Turkey Sandwich to Oscars

The Academy Awards are following in the footsteps of other major award shows and serving a mostly vegan menu for dinner. Ten-year-old Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood actress Julia Butters brought a cut up turkey sandwich in her designer bag, saying she was worried she wouldn’t like some of the food being served.

The menu for the night was prepared by Wolfgang Puck Catering. The dishes on the plant-based menu include apple and vegetable spring rolls along with homemade turkey.

The chef also brought back smoked salmon Oscar statues and made over 6,000 chocolate Oscar statues. Puck and his son are the long-time caterers of the Academy Awards, Puck has overseen the catering for 26 years.

“The look is always important,” Puck explained to Hello Magazine. “You know, that’s why we put make-up on. But I think in the end, it has to taste delicious.”

Butters Said Being on the Red Carpet was a Dream

Julia Butters brought a turkey sandwich in her purse because "I don't like some of the food here. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/sCDTr4GZYq — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 9, 2020

During her red-carpet interview, the young actress said that walking the red carpet at the Academy Awards was “a lifelong dream.” She sounded much older than her age throughout the interview, leading viewers to Twitter to comment on her maturity. Some people said she sounded like she was 30 years old.

“Julia Butters brought a turkey sandwich in her purse. They haven’t even started giving out awards yet and she’s already won,” one user wrote.

“It’s over guys, the award for best red carpet accessory goes to the TURKEY SANDWICH in Julia Butters’ clutch,” another user Tweeted.

julia butters looks so good why is a 10 year old serving harder than half the middle aged people on this red carpet — katie (@talksofdreams) February 9, 2020

Butters wore a custom pink Siriano dress to the show. Siriano told E! that she sent him a picture of what she wanted to wear to the awards, and he designed the dress based off what she said she’d like.

She showed the E! red carpet interviewers that she brought a sandwich after they asked about it. She even took a bite of the sandwich right there on the red carpet.,

“It’s the Oscars, there’s no regrets!” she said, causing the interviewer to laugh.

Butters is Part of an Academy Award-Nominated Cast

Julia Butters and her sandwich had a moment on the Oscars red carpet 🥪 https://t.co/P1Z5QVbaPK — Aishling 🧜‍♀️ (@AishlingNYC) February 9, 2020

While Butters is not nominated individually, she is part of the cast of Best Picture-nominated Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood. She starred alongside Best Actor nominee Leonardo DiCaprio and Best Supporting Actor nominee Brad Pitt. The film’s director and screenwriter, Quentin Tarantino, is likely to take home some awards tonight as well.

Butters said she and DiCaprio chatted on the set, but only sometimes.

“I went to his house to rehearse it,” she said. “And the thing we mainly focused on was when I patted his knee and said ‘it’s okay, it’s okay.'” she said of her time working with DiCaprio. She said he helped her, telling her how to act.

She also thanked her acting coach, saying she loved her so much. Butters has been acting professionally since she was six years old.

The 2020 Academy Awards are taking place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

