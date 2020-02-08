Why Justin Bieber & Wife Hailey Baldwin Waited a Year for Their Wedding

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin waited a year for their wedding because of the “Love Yourself” singer’s Lyme disease. Baldwin opened up about their relationship, their celebrity-studded South Carolina wedding and more in a February interview with Elle magazine, days before Bieber was slated to take the stage as the latest musical guest on Saturday Night Live. The February 8th edition of the show will be hosted by RuPaul.

Baldwin, who has been married to Bieber since 2018, explained why she waited to say “I do” in front of her family and friends. “When we first got married, we were just figuring out our life together. I felt like putting a wedding in the middle of all of that would be really hectic and stressful,” Baldwin, 23, told Elle.

The Biebers Were ‘Hurt’ by Allegations About the Singer’s Health

Before announcing he had Lyme disease, the star was dealing with his illness privately. It led some people to accuse him of abusing drugs—something Baldwin said was a hurtful allegation.

“He was really sick. He has Lyme disease, and he was dealing with a bunch of medical stuff. We didn’t have a diagnosis,” she told the magazine. “And it was hard because everybody from the outside was being super mean and judgmental, saying he looked like he was on drugs, saying how unhealthy he looked, when in truth, he was not healthy and we didn’t know why.”

It gave new meaning to the marriage vow, “in sickness and in health.” After marrying at a New York courthouse, she was more worried about her new husband’s health than planning a wedding. “It was months of me being a new wife trying to help him figure out what was wrong and what was going on. Now he’s perfectly healthy. But going through that and then trying to be like, ‘So where does our wedding fit into this?’ didn’t feel like the vibe at all,” she explained.

The singer’s illness helped them see what was most important in life. “We went straight into figuring out the hard stuff. Because you never know what can happen with someone’s health. When you don’t know what’s happening, it’s really scary. And then you have the opinions of everybody from the outside, and it just sucks,” she said.

Bieber Announced He Had Lyme Disease on Instagram

The star took to Instagram in January after he received his diagnosis, where he slammed people for judging him and accusing him of using illicit drugs. “While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu series I’m putting on YouTube shortly,” he wrote on January 8. “you can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!! It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP.”

