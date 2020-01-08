Justin Bieber Diagnosed With Lyme Disease: Is It Curable?

Singer Justin Bieber will reveal in his upcoming documentary series that he was diagnosed with Lyme disease, as reported by TMZ.

While sources told the news outlet that it’s unknown how the 25-year-old caught the disease, according to Medline Plus, Lyme disease is caused by bacteria called Borrelia burgdorferi (B burgdorferi), which is typically transmitted by Blacklegged ticks (also called deer ticks). While not all species of ticks carry these bacteria, nymph ticks can pick up bacteria when they feed on small rodents, such as mice, infected with B burgdorferi, and anyone can get the disease if bitten by an infected tick.

While at first doctors struggled to figure out what was wrong with Bieber, and it reportedly caused him to go through a serious bout of depression. The biggest symptoms of Lyme disease can include joint pain and muscle weakness, which if left untreated, can lead to much more serious issues such as nerve damage, memory disorder, sleep disorders, and even paralysis of the face muscles.

However, Lyme disease, when caught in time, is completely treatable. In Bieber’s case, as he prepares to go on his 2020 National Tour for JB5, he appears to look better than ever. If diagnosed in the early stages, Lyme disease can be cured with a round of antibiotics.

As seen in his latest Calvin Klein ad with wife Hailey Baldwin, the singer’s skin looks clear and his body appears to be in great shape.

Bieber’s Documentary Series Will Premiere Later This Month

Justin Bieber: Seasons | Official Trailer Ft. Yummy | YouTube OriginalsFor the very first time, the world’s biggest superstar, Justin Bieber, is pulling back the curtain and giving fans an intimate look into the past few years of his life. From the joys of marriage to the struggles through difficult seasons, Justin opens up to reveal his biggest challenges as he gets back into the studio to record his first album since 2015. Watch the full trailer now, which features a sneak peek of his new single "Yummy.” Justin Bieber: Seasons a new documentary series premieres January 27 and you can choose how you want to watch – get early access to new episodes and watch the series ad-free with YouTube Premium or watch two new episodes each week with ads for free on YouTube. Learn more at https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/6358146. Check out YouTube Premium at: https://www.youtube.com/premium/originals See if Premium is available in your country at: https://support.google.com/youtube/answer/6307365 #Bieber2020 Yummy out now: https://JustinBieber.lnk.to/Yummy Yummy shop: https://JustinBieber.lnk.to/YummyShop 2019-12-31T17:00:13.000Z

Bieber’s documentary, entitled Seasons, which will be released on January 27, seemed like it was merely a promotion for his upcoming album release, but it appears that it will reveal a lot more about the “Sorry” singer than fans ever knew before.

