Kim Kardashian Announces New ‘SKIMS’ Product On Instagram

Kim Kardashian West is one of the biggest female business moguls in Hollywood, and she is taking her ‘SKIMS’ line one step farther this week with the announcement of the new SKIMS Naked Collection. West’s announcement of the new line came on Tuesday, February 18, exactly one week ahead of the anticipated launch of the collection on Monday, February 24.

According to her Instagram, the SKIMS Naked Collection will feature “barely-there intimates with innovative design and performance level-fabrics.” The pieces in the collection feature 31 cup and band sizes, each available in five colors.

West Modeled The New Collection

In her announcement of the new product line, West posted a photo to both her personal Instagram account and the SKIMS official Instagram account showing herself lounged across the hood of a car wearing pieces from the SKIMS Naked Collection. According to the SKIMS post, West modeled the “Everyday Plunge Bralette” and “High Waisted Thong” from the new line.

Posing in pieces from her brand’s line is something that West routinely does. Before announcing the new SKIMS Naked Collection, West posed alongside three models to announce a Valentine’s Day gift giveaway from SKIMS on Instagram.

SKIMS Is Designed To Empower All Women

The mission of SKIMS is to create “Shapewear that actually works. Designed to smooth, enhance, list and tone – each piece has a solution for every body.” Not only are the available products from the line curated for diverse bodies, but the models chosen to represent SKIMS are themselves representatives of the SKIMS mission to provide shapewear for all shapes and sizes.

In addition to shapewear, SKIMS also offers robes and other intimates, all of which follow the company’s mission of celebrating all body types. The brand also promotes staying healthy, with multiple dance-related posts on the company’s Instagram.

