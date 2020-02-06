Kirk Douglas Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kirk Douglas has died at 103.

The legendary actor, who, as People notes, maintained a healthy life since suffering from a stroke in 1996, is survived by his wife, Anne Buydens, and his children.

Read on to learn more about Kirk Douglas’ kids and family.

1. He Had 3 Living Sons

Douglas is survived by his three sons: Michael, Joel, and Peter.

In a statement obtained by People, Michael Douglas wrote, “It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103… To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.”

Michael Douglas, a household name at this point, is an actor. Joel Douglas a film producer. And Peter Douglas is a film and TV producer.

2. His Son Eric Died in 2004 From an Overdose

In 2004, Kirk’s youngest son, Eric, was killed by alcohol and prescription drugs. According to BBC, Eric died of “acute intoxication” from the effects of alcohol, tranquilizers, and painkillers according to reports from the medical examiner’s office.

At the time, he was 46.

Eric worked as an actor and stand-up comedian. He made his screen debut in 1971, in the film A Gunfight, which starred his father and Johnny Cash. Then, in 1982, he appeared in NBC’s Remembrance of Love with his father.

Eric had run-ins with the law on a number of occasions. One of his earlier arrests acme in 1991, after kicking a Beverly Hills police officer. Three years later, he was arrested for possession of cocaine.

3. He Was Married Twice

Kirk was married twice. First to actress Diana Douglas from 1943 to 1951. Since 1954, he was married to producer Anne Buydens.

With his first wife, Kirk had two sons: Michael Douglas and Joel Douglas. From his marriage to Anne, he had two sons: Peter, and Eric.

Douglas and Buydens met while the actor was filming the film Lust for Life, in which he played Vincent Van Gogh. The Inquisitr writes, “Buydens originally denied Douglas’ requests for a date due to the actor’s reputation for being a playboy, but the two became close in a platonic manner when Douglas hired her to be his publicist.”

The pair’s relationship eventually became romantic, and they married on May 29, 2954. They gave birth to Peter a little more than a year after marrying.

4. His Son Michael Douglas Has Won Two Oscars

Michael Douglas has lived an illustrious life as an actor and producer.

He has received many accolades for his work, including two Oscars, five Golden Globes, a Primetime Emmy Award, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award.

Michael Douglas, 75, has been married to Catherine Zeta-Jones since 2000.

In his statement to People about his father’s death, Michael Douglas wrote, “Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet,” Michael added. “Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

5. He Had Six Sisters

Douglas was born in Amsterdam and grew up with six sisters.

He was born to parents Herschel “Harry” and Byrna “Bertha” Danielovitch– Jewish immigrants from the Russian empire. In fact, his production company, Byrna Productions, was named after his mother.

In 2015, Kirk lost his sister, Freida Demsky Becker.

