Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Ideas & Plans 2020

Happy Valentine’s Day! Uh oh – did you not know that the holiday is celebrated on February 14? Is there someone in your life expecting a Valentine’s Day date that you are entirely unprepared for?

If you forgot it was Valentine’s Day and don’t have anything planned to celebrate the day with your special someone, don’t worry, you’re in luck. Here are some last-minute Valentine’s Day ideas that will make it seem like you had plans made all along:

1. Cook Dinner at Home

Restaurants are notoriously packed on Valentine’s Day and reservations are hard to come by, so even some of the most carefully-made love day plans avoid an in-restaurant dinner date. Instead of scrambling for a late-night reservation at a restaurant neither of you even like, opt to cook a romantic dinner together at home.

A few hours before your night is scheduled to begin, swing by your local grocery store and pick up all the necessary ingredients. Or, you can make grocery shopping part of the date and plan your meal together as you walk through the store. To make the night feel even more romantic and special, swing by the bakery section of the grocery store for some chocolate-covered strawberries or heart-shaped pastries.

2. Go to the Movies

The movie theater is a timeless date night spot, and Valentine’s Day is as good a time as ever to take your date to the movies. The Photograph is the main romantic drama currently selling tickets in the box office, and Downhill starring Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfuss was released earlier this week.

If you’re not looking for a romantic drama or rom-com, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey is in theaters and currently has 79% on Rotten Tomatoes. Sonic the Hedgehog came out in theaters on Valentine’s Day, so that’s another option if you’re looking to see the latest addition to the box office.

Book a Hotel for a Staycation or Weekend Getaway

I know what you’re thinking – a last-minute hotel reservation for Valentine’s Day and President’s Day weekend will not only be hard to find, but also super expensive. Not necessarily. Apps like Hotel Tonight were created with last-minute hotel bookings in mind, and their best deals and rates are often available for same-day reservations.

