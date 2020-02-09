What Time & Channel Is the 2020 Oscars on TV?

The 2020 Oscars is slated to take place Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. The 92nd Academy Awards, which is taking place at Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, can also be streamed through the ABC app or ABC.com.

Start time

U.S.: Those who are in the U.S. can watch the Oscars at 5 p.m. PST for those on the West Coast. People on the East Coast must wait until 8 p.m. EST on Sunday to watch the event.

U.K.: For people across the pond who want to see the show, The Oscars will start at 1 a.m. GMT on Monday, February 10.

Australia: Viewers Down Under will be able to see The Oscars during midday AEST on Monday, February 10.

No One is Hosting The Show

After the blow back last year with Kevin Hart, no one is going to host this year’s event. When it was originally announced he was supposed to host the 2019 show, netizens unearthed old homophobic comments he had made. Hart refused to apologize, saying he had already said he was sorry for the comment in the past and didn’t want to dredge up something he had already dealt with. After stepping down from the hosting gig, Hart later apologized.

Leading up to this year’s show, Hart said he was sorry, again and he regrets how he handed the situation. “With the whole Oscars thing, there was a big gap between what I thought the problem was versus what the problem really was,” he told Men’s Health in February.

“I got 10 years where I made sure not to joke or play in the way that I did back then because it was a problem,” the comedian explained. “I don’t care if you’re gay or not gay. I’m a people person. I’m going to love you regardless.”

He had a change of heart—no pun intended—after some of his celebrity friends spoke to him. “It wasn’t until close friends like Wanda Sykes, Lee Daniels, and Ellen [DeGeneres] talked to me and explained what they didn’t hear me say that I understood. Then I was like, ‘Oh, s— —I did f— up.’”

What to Look Out For

1917, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood could be the films that walk away with the most awards. They are nominated for 10 Oscars each.

It could be a huge night for Cynthia Erivo. She is nominated for Best Actress for playing Harriet Tubman in Harriet. “Stand Up,” the song she recorded for the movie, is up for Best Original Song. If she wins, she will E.G.O.T. She’ll be included in the small group of talented people that include John Legend, Whoopi Goldberg and Andrew Lloyd Weber.

The film Parasite has a chance to make history. The movie could be the first foreign language film to win Best Picture. Last year, Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma was nominated. Though Cuarón won Best Director and Roma took home the awards for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Cinematography, it was controversial Green Book that took home the most coveted award of the night.

