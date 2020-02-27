Peter Saide Dies: Australian Actor Passes Away at 36

Peter Saide, a renowned Australian actor who had been based in New York City since 2006, has died at the age of 36. On February 27, Saide’s friends began to mourn the actor in various posts on Facebook.

One friend, fellow actor Edward Miskie, wrote, “I am completely beside myself, and at a loss of understanding. I keep hoping I’ll wake up from this nightmare or someone will reveal that it’s an elaborate, cruel joke. I saw Peter on Monday – he was walking, and moving around, and so excited to be out of the woods from his surgery. He had things on the horizon he was pumped about, and despite his slow pace, he was still sparking for life. Peter was a good man. He was truly great in everything – hard working, the best attitude, an embarrassment of riches of talent… I truly believed he was going to be a massive star. The fact that he is gone now completely blows my mind and breaks my heart. There will never be anyone quite like Peter. God speed, brother.”

On Valentine’s Day 2020, Saide uploaded a heartbreaking post to his Instagram page in which he spoke about being in the hospital having undergone the “hardest two weeks” of his life. In updating his friends on his health, Saide paid a beautiful tribute to his girlfriend, Shelby Putlak. Saide said that Putlak had taken care of his dog, dealt with his concerned family members, all well successfully auditioning for parts on the side. Putlak is a working actor also.

Saide said that he “lay in awe” his girlfriend, adding, “Every time I open my eyes she’s there. Sitting quietly, smiling and holding my hand. She has never, for a moment, shown weakness or any sign of complaint. It’s one of the greatest acts of love I’ve received in my lifetime.”

Saide was a native of Toowoomba, Queensland in Australia. On his Instagram profile, Saide referred to himself as an actor and “proud dog daddy.” Saide’s final post on the page was his heartbreaking tribute to his girlfriend.

In 2010, Saide played the role of Bob Gaudio in “Jersey Boys” in Las Vegas. Saide said in an interview about the show that he first went to see it in 2007, shortly after he moved to New York City. Saide said that upon seeing the show, he didn’t believe there would ever be a part for him. Saide continued, “The Jersey Boys organization saw things in me that I didn’t even know were there. From one audition they knew me better artistically than I knew myself. I’m astounded by the synergy that I find between myself, the character of Bob and Bob the real person.”

