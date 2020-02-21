Who Is Brittainy Taylor’s New Boyfriend PJ Kellogg?

Brittainy Taylor has been a fan-favorite on Very Cavallari. She works at Cavallari’s brand, Uncommon James, and is also a cast member on the E! reality TV show.

And while her relationship with ex-boyfriend Jon Stone has been documented on the show, it seems Taylor has parted ways with Stone and found a new man. Things seem to be going well with new boyfriend, PJ Kellogg, and viewers are anxious to learn more about him.

Here’s what you know about Brittainy’s new boyfriend, PJ Kellogg.

He Was in the Secret Service

One look at Kellogg’s Linkedin reveals that he worked in the United States Secret Service as the Office of Inspector General for almost three and a half years.

There, his duties included protecting the First Family (including the President and the First Lady) and traveling “extensively” with the President and Vice President.

For eight years, he was also a Sergeant in the US Marine Corps, from 2004 to 2012. His first tour of duty was to Iraq. His LinkedIn reads, “My platoon of Marines was responsible for conducting foot patrols and joint operations with the Iraqi Police force and the Iraqi Security Forces in the Al-Anbar Province of Iraq. I was then promoted to team leader and entrusted to lead a team of 4 Marines and keep strict accountability of them and all serialized equipment.”

He is the Manager of D1 Training

According to his LinkedIn, Kellogg has worked as the general manager of D1 Training in the greater Nashville area since November 2018. Prior to that, he was the director of operations at a place called Training Camp Nashville, suggesting fitness is certainly something he cares about.

(To support that theory, Kellogg was also a fitness coach at Orangetheory Fitness for almost two years.)

Kellogg graduated Summa cum laude in 2017 from Marymount University with a Bachelor of Science in Health/Health Care Administration/Management. There, he was the Vice President of the Student Veteran’s Association American Legion.

Brittainy and PJ met through a mutual friend, Nick, at a cool Nashville hang out spot.

After meeting him, Brittainy confessed to the show’s cameras, “…maybe Nick was onto something with this PJ guy because physically he’s checking off all of my boxes.” When Brittainy’s girlfriend then suggested he take a body shot off of her, PJ says he’d rather take her on a date first.

Speaking to the cameras again, Brittainy said, “He’s this chiseled ungodly hot specimen of a human being.”

Based on both of their social media pages, it seems things seem to be going well for the couple.

Last week, Brittainy took to Instagram to post a picture with Kellogg. She captioned it, “First Valentine’s with you :) #happyvalentinesday.”

On top of that, fans should know that PJ is a dog person. He posted a photograph of his two dogs around Christmastime, and captioned the pic, “‘If you want the best seat in the house, then you’re going to have to move the dogs.’ Christmas coming early here at the Kellogg’s.”

Tune into Very Cavallari Thursdays at 9pm ET/PT to watch the relationship unfold.

READ NEXT: Kristin Cavallari’s Husband Jay Cutler’s Cheating Rumors on ‘Very Cavallari’