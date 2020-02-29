Who Is Hosting SNL Tonight? 2/29/2020

John Mulaney will return to host Saturday Night Live on the next new episode of the show, which airs tonight, on Saturday, February 29, 2020, on NBC. This will be Mulaney’s third time to host. The comedian has been a fan favorite among viewers and has garnered positive acclaim each time he has hosted the long-running comedy show.

Mulaney began his relationship with SNL as a writer on the show in 2008. He was instrumental in the creation of such characters as Bill Hader’s “Stefon.” He also wrote and appeared in several segments of “Weekend Update.” In 2011, he won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

Here’s a closer look at host John Mulaney:

John Mulaney Has A Close Relationship With Pete Davidson

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B9CkM6oH-nB/

Preview clips for this week’s episode of SNL show John Mulaney interacting with cast member Pete Davidson as the pair discuss Davidson’s well-being. The promo clips highlight a “new and improved” Davidson as he meditates with his guru and confesses that he had to give away his pet monkey. Davidson’s transformation comes after a series of dark moments and misbehavior that had many speculating that he would be fired from the show.

Mulaney and Davidson then go on to discuss menthol vaping and how Mulaney also wants to change for the better by giving up smoking. As the clip concludes, Mulaney stops Davidson as he is walking out the door and advises him by saying, “Hey Pete, there’s so paparazzi outside, so be sure to act real stupid.” To which Davidson replies, “Oh, you know I will!”

During previous episodes when John Mulaney hosted, the pair appeared in several skits together that went viral online. Notably, their joint “Weekend Report” appearance during which they review Clint Eastwood’s film “The Mule” has garnered more than five million views on YouTube. Mulaney and Davidson also co-starred in a skit during which Davidson played his popular character “Chad” and Mulaney portrayed a villainous former classmate with a serious grudge against Davidson’s character.

Outside of Saturday Night Live, Mulaney and Davidson have toured together in a stand-up show titled, “Sundays with Pete and John.” The program was conducted as a limited-series show in New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.

His Previous Skits Have Been Huge Hits

John Mulaney’s skits with Pete Davidson aren’t the only ones of his that have been popular among viewers. Other acclaimed skits performed by Mulaney include “Cha Cha Slide,” “Bodega Bathroom,” and “Drag Brunch.” Mulaney’s most viewed skit is “What’s That Name,” which currently has 9.4 million views on YouTube. After Mulaney’s second round as host, Rolling Stone released an article titled, “John Mulaney on SNL: 3 Sketches You Have to See,” which applauded “Bodega Bathroom,” “What’s That Name,” and “Weekend Update.”

Mulaney’s opening monologues have been popular as well. On SNL’s Instagram account, a compilation of Mulaney’s best moments as host has been seen by half a million viewers. However, critics have noted that Mulaney tends to extend his monologues beyond the normal length with his longest having gone beyond 20 minutes. Regardless, fans and viewers don’t seem to mind as Mulaney has been popular enough to invite back for yet another opportunity to serve as host. Here’s to the third time being the charm!

READ NEXT: Teresa Giudice Reunited Her Kids With Husband Joe On ‘RHONJ’