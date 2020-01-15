Teresa Giudice Reunited Her Kids with Husband Joe on ‘RHONJ’

Teresa Giudice, 47, announced her split from Joe Giudice, 49, in November 2019 following 20 years of marriage. According to several sources, both the couple and their children saw the separation coming. Currently, Joe is facing deportation from the United States and is living in Italy until a final judgment is made on his case. But the distance hasn’t stopped Teresa from reuniting the couple’s kids with Joe in Italy.

The pair shares four daughters: Gia, 19 Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10. All four girls have resided with their mom since the separation occurred, but they have been able to see their dad on several occasions. Let’s take a look at their reunions:

Joe reunited with his daughters in November 2019

The first reunion the family was able to have occurred on November 7, 2019 when Teresa and all four daughters flew to Italy to visit Joe. The event was monumental for the family of six because it marked the first time Joe’s daughters had seen him out of custody as he had spent the three years prior to relocating to Italy in various custodianships pertaining to his deportation and fraud charges.

The reunion was clearly as joyous one as eldest daughter Gia captioned many photos with celebratory red hearts on her Instagram during the family’s time in Italy. After returning stateside, Teresa gave multiple interviews expressing her relief and happiness that her husband is no longer detained behind bars.

Joe reunited with his daughters in December 2019

The four girls returned to Italy in December to spend the holidays with Joe, although Teresa had to stay behind for work. The second reunion was marked by smiling pictures of Joe with his kids enjoying time with beautiful Italian landscapes behind them. The father and daughters’ happiness was shared by other family members, such as RHONJ star and the girls’ aunt, Melissa Gorga, who commented that the pictures of the family made her cry.

The members of the Guidice family appear to be embracing and enjoying being together after spending years apart. During both reunions, Melania was reportedly overwhelmingly emotional that her family was able to eat dinner together again. And Teresa has spoken about how happy she is to see her daughters reunited with their father. There is certainly a lot of gratitude and love going around for the Guidices!