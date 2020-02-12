Southern Kitchen in Richmond, VA is Rescued by Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back crew traveled to Southern Kitchen in Richmond Virginia to help a restaurant come back from the brink of disaster. When they arrived, they found a family that needed their help. The episode first aired Tuesday, Feb 11, 2020, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

Southern Kitchen is owned by Shane Robert-Thomas. The episode synopsis says that her family was being torn apart by bankruptcy. Ramsay and the crew transformed the restaurant with a new renovation, a new menu and “hope for the future.”

Southern Kitchen is a traditional southern restaurant that serves traditional southern food and beverages.

The Restaurant Recently Relocated

In June 2019, Southern Kitchen moved from Shockoe Bottom, where it had been open for five years, to Jackson Ward in Richmond.

Robert-Thomas had no idea Ramsay was coming to help before he stood up in her restaurant. The famous chef was dressed as a woman at the time to disguise himself while observing the restaurant and trying the food.

The owner knew she was being eyed to be on a TV show, but she didn’t know it was Ramsay’s show. There are other shows that have the same premise, like Robert Irvine’s Restaurant: Impossible, so it could have been any of them. When the producer contacted Robert-Thomas, they said they were from a show called “Famous Kitchen.”

Robert-Thomas told Richmond.com she has already filmed another TV show, but she couldn’t share the details of that yet.

Reviews Since the Remodel Are Positive

On Southern Kitchen’s Yelp page, reviews since the remodel are all positive. The lowest-starred review since October, when the episode was filmed, was three stars and still sounds positive.

The Yelp user who left the three-star review wrote that they and her party had to wait for a table, but they believe their server made a mistake when putting in their orders. “The catfish was cooked nicely, and mac [and cheese] was good as well, my only small complaint was the greens were a [little] bland and had too much juice in the bowl.” They go on to say that their fourth person didn’t receive the food until 25 minutes until after everyone else already had theirs.

The most recent review is a five-star review that reads, “Great succulent shrimp po boy and fish po boy. Saw the wings on someone else’s plate so we order those plain before the entree came out. Tasty battered fried wings and legs… a must stop if in the greater Richmond area!”

On Google, the restaurant has a 4.5-star rating out of a total of 791 reviews. Negative reviews by users on the Google Reviews page mention staff being rude, but those reviews are in the minority. Other reviews mention that the food is some of the best southern food ever, the atmosphere is great and there is sometimes live music. Many of these positive reviews were placed within the last month or two.

Southern Kitchen’s unofficial Facebook Page has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 based on 46 reviews. The Tripadvisor page shows a 4.5 out of 5 rating with 69 reviews.

You can view the menu with prices for Southern Kitchen here.

Tune in to Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox to see the completed remodel of Southern Kitchen.

