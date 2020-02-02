Super Bowl 2020 Performance List & Schedule Times

In addition to what is sure to be a real barn-burner between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LIV, there are also several musical performances that fans will want to watch out for. From the pregame concerts to the patriotic music we all love to what promises to be a hip-shaking halftime show, here is what you need to know about the schedule of performances on Super Bowl Sunday, February 2.

FOX’s Super Bowl LIV Pregame Special

Airing live from Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, which is also the arena for the big game, this pregame special will feature reports on both teams, human interest stories and an interview with halftime performers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. But it will also feature several musical performances.

In between news pieces, interviews, and pundit predictions, there is a variety of artists scheduled. The first group is performing for the NFL Tailgate Tropicale, a VIP pregame gathering that includes former NFL players, celebrities and players’ families. This group includes Latin sensation Pitbull singing “Get Ready,” country duo Dan + Shay performing their hit “Tequila,” and hip hop artist DJ Khaled serving as DJ.

This event requires an invitation from the NFL commissioner’s office, but if you don’t happen to have one of those, never fear — the performances will be shown on the FOX pregame show, which starts at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT and runs until kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Also performing for the pregame special are gospel legend Yolanda Adams singing “America the Beautiful” and Demi Lovato singing the National Anthem. Now, while these are technically considered part of the pregame, they traditionally happen right before the game starts. Kickoff is scheduled for approximately 6:30 p.m. ET, so just to be safe, if you want to see the patriotic performances, you should probably tune in by 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m PT.

Additionally, legendary Mexican band Los Tigres del Norte will be opening the Spanish-language broadcast of the Super Bowl, airing on Fox Deportes. The band filmed a special video that “celebrates the legacy of Los Tigres del Norte, the 100 seasons of the NFL, and the passion felt by Hispanics for football,” said the station in a statement.

The Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are headlining the halftime show and if that’s your favorite part of the Super Bowl, here’s when you should expect to tune in. The average run time for the past 20 Super Bowls is 3 hours and 37 minutes, according to Pro Football Reference. If you subtract roughly 30 minutes for the halftime show, the average Super Bowl runtime is just over 3 hours, so the first half should last about 90 minutes.

If the Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET like it is supposed to, the halftime show should start around 8 p.m.

Conversely, if you need the halftime show to run to the store for more food, most halftimes last about 30 minutes, with the actual performance usually taking about half of that. So you probably have time for a beer run while JLo and Shakira are lighting things up on stage.

