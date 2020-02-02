Super Bowl Pre-Game Show 2020 Date, Time & Channel

The NFL will be hosting its Super Bowl LIV pregame show on February 2, 2020. The show airs live on Fox from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. EST prior to kickoff and will include performances from artists Dan + Shay, Pitbull, DJ Khaled and Yolanda Adams, among others.

Country-pop duo Dan + Shay and rapper Pitbull will both take the stage at the NFL Tailgate Tropicale in Miami before the big game, according to Mix FM. Yolanda Adams and the Children’s Voice Chorus of Miami will perform America the Beautiful prior to the game, while pop superstar Demi Lovato will sing the National Anthem.

The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers this year, and Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are both set to headline the halftime show. Here’s what you need to know about the 2020 Super Bowl pregame show:

There Will be a Pre-Pregame Kickoff Show & a Regular Pregame Show

According to Sports Illustrated, Fox will be hosting two pregame shows this year – a pre-pregame show from 1-2 p.m. EST titled the “Super Bowl Kickoff Show,” which will include a select panel of hosts discussing the Super Bowl LIV odds and thoughts on the teams, and a regular pregame show from 2-6:30 p.m. EST, titled “Super Bowl LIV Pregame,” which includes the usual Fox NFL Sunday cast.

Fox’s kickoff crew consists of Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Michael Vick, Dave Wannstedt, Peter Schrager, Colin Cowherd and Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, Sports Illustrated reports. The official pregame show, which last for more than four hours, will include Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson and Jay Glazer. The show will also feature reports from Rob Gronkowski, Tony Gonzalez, Greg Olsen and Kristina Pink.

The Fox description for the kickoff coverage reads, “Charissa Thompson hosts Tony Gonzalez, Michael Vick, Dave Wannstedt, and Colin Cowherd,” while the official pregame coverage synopsis reads, “Pregame reports and up-to-the-minute news. From Miami Gardens, Florida.”

The Halftime Show Features Jennifer Lopez & Shakira

The 2020 Super Bowl halftime show takes place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, and features Jennifer Lopez and Shakira as the headlining artists. The 2020 performance will be the first time two Latin artists — and both Latin women — are headlining the halftime show, according to Billboard.

Super Bowl LIV marks the first time in history that the 49ers and Chiefs will compete against each other for the National Football League championship, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This is the Chiefs’ third time ever at the Super Bowl, and the first since they beat the Minnesota Vikings 50 years ago at Super Bowl IV in 1970. On the other hand, this will be the 49ers seventh Super Bowl appearance, and if they win, the franchise will tie the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers as the teams with the most Super Bowl victories in history, THR reports.

Tune in Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. EST to catch Super Bowl LIV on Fox, followed by the halftime show at approximately 8-8:30 p.m. EST.

