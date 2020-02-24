We’re inching closer to the finish line on Pilot Pete’s season of The Bachelor, with only three contestants remaining.

Hannah Ann, Madison, and Victoria are still vying for Peter’s heart, but who will eventually become his fiancée, if anyone?

Hannah Ann

Hannah Ann is a 23-year-old model from Knoxville. She has modeled for Wilhelmina Models, Next Models Miami, The Block Agency, and NV Models & Talent.

Like Peter, Hannah Ann still lives at home, as the oldest of three siblings. Recently, she has made headlines because some fans think she spoiled the ending of the show on Instagram.

As NewsWeek points out, Hannah Godwin, who is good friends with Sluss, recently received a comment about Sluss moving to Los Angeles in two weeks.

Reality Steve thinks her winning the season isn’t necessarily the case. He wrote on his blog, “She could be playing with everybody, or she could have done it without realizing what she said. I don’t know,” he wrote. “But I can confirm she is moving to L.A. once this show ends. I’m pretty sure it’s to start her Instagram-influencing career. I don’t think it has anything to do with Peter. We’ll see.”

Madison

Madison, towards the end of last week’s episode, seemed as though she was getting nervous about the prospect of engagement. And in a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, it appears she’s going to tell Peter that she is saving herself for marriage.

She explains, “I wouldn’t be able to move forward if you have slept with the other women…”

Peter responds, “You would want to possibly give up a forever with each other because of something that happened this week with another relationship of mine?” He then adds, “I have been intimate, I can’t lie to you about that.”

It’s unclear how this will all pan out, but it’s possible that Madison will not move forward with Peter because of this. For now, we’ll have to wait and see what the 23-year-old foster parent recruiter decides.

Victoria Fuller

Victoria Fuller has gotten a lot of heat this season on The Bachelor, especially after wearing White Lives Matter clothing in a modeling campaign. Reality Steve has also suggested that she’s broken up a number of marriages, which (unsurprisingly) hasn’t sat well with fans.

In a sneak peek of tonight’s Fantasy Suite date, Victoria tells Peter that they need to work on their “communication.”

She explains, “I feel like we need to have more of a conversation… We need to talk about like, communication because communication is probably, I don’t know, the biggest thing in a relationship. So I want you to tell me everything I need to give you — like, spell it out.”

Peter responds, “What I need is that 100 percent confidence in knowing that I can always count on you… I mean, it’s no secret that you have tried, at some points, to push me away and tried to walk away.”

The Bachelor airs Monday nights on ABC. Tune in at 8pm ET/PT to find out how the drama will unravel.

