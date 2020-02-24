‘The Bachelor’ 2020 Spoilers for Episode 9

It’s down to the Top 3 on Season 24 of The Bachelor which means Peter Weber can finally invite his ladies into the Fantasy Suites on Monday night. While this intimate portion of the show is par for the course, what’s new, different and incredibly awkward this year, producers have taken Hannah Ann Sluss, Madison Prewett, and Victoria Fuller, and shacked them all up in the same house.

In every Bachelor or Bachelorette cycle prior, contestants were given their own personal hotel suite during their 1-on-1 overnight dates. Now, Peter’s Top 3 ladies will be forced to hang out together before and after getting intimate with the man who famously had sex with Hannah Brown four times in a windmill during his Fantasy Suite date on The Bachelorette.

The overnight dates taped in Australia back in November, and Peter has yet to hand out his final rose, which is why the ending hasn’t been spoiled yet. Madison, who is saving herself for marriage, makes it clear that to Peter that she won’t be able to continue on if he sleeps with the other women. Does she stick to her word?

WARNING: IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW ANY SPOILERS FROM ‘THE BACHELOR,’ EPISODE 7 DO NOT KEEP READING.

Victoria F. Is Eliminated & For The First Time Ever, A 3rd Runner Up Will Be Present At The ‘Women Tell All’ Special

Most viewers will be excited to learn that Peter and Victoria F. are done following Monday night’s episode. After a disastrous hometown date, in which Peter didn’t even get to meet her parents because she flips and cries out at the start of any real conversation, it was hard to understand why the Delta pilot still gave her a rose, but alas.

While they share a romantic helicopter ride to Morans Falls, and the two get intimate, the season’s most controversial contestant is finally sent packing. And in a surprising move by Bachelor Nation producers, Victoria F. will discuss her questionable actions and rumored past on the show sooner rather than later.

In every other Bachelor or Bachelorette cycle, the 3rd runner up doesn’t appear on screen again until the After the Final Rose special. But Victoria F. was in Los Angeles this past weekend for the taping of The Women Tell All special, which is set to air in March. Perhaps, because producers are keenly aware that Victoria F. is the main thread in every juicy storyline that viewers want to be discussed during the WTA, they made an exception to bring her back early.

Peter Allegedly Has Sex With Hannah Ann

Peter and Hannah Ann have chemistry and it’s not surprising to learn they get intimate during their overnight date. The 23-year-old model already told Peter she’s in love with him, and Peter announced that he’s in love with all the women in his Top 3.

Hannah Ann, a frontrunner from Day 1, makes is to the Final 2. While Peter has yet to hand out his final rose, and there’s the worry that Hannah is too young to make a forever commitment, she may turn out to be this season’s winner.

Madison Is Distraught After Learning Peter Hooked Up With The Other Women But She Does Not Leave The Show

It’s not just that Madison won’t have sex with Peter, the 23-year-old from Auburn, Alabama, doesn’t want Peter to have sex with any of his contestants. Madison claims it’s not an ultimatum, but that she’s just being true to her own moral code.

Peter and Madison make it through the day portion of their date just fine, but things get serious at night. When Madison confronts Peter about whether or not he’s hooked up with Hannah Ann or Victoria F., he shoots her with the truth, which causes her to walk away in tears. But she does not leave the show as many suspected.

Therefore, the mystery of who Peter’s mom is crying for her son to bring back home in the finale preview could be either Hannah Ann or Madison since both will meet his family in the upcoming episode.

