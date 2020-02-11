Episode 7 of The Bachelor is here, and fans can’t wait to find out which women will still be vying for Peter’s heart come next week.

After last week’s tumultuous journey, there are only six women left on the show: Natasha Parker, Kelsey Weier, Madison Prewett, Kelley Flanagan, Victoria Fuller, and Hannah Ann Sluss.

Read on to learn more about the ladies, but beware of spoilers for upcoming episodes of The Bachelor!

Kelley Flanagan

Kelley got off to a strong start this season on the show, namely because she already knew Peter going into The Bachelor. How? She met him before filming began while he was at a high school reunion and she was at a wedding, both of which took place at the same hotel.

Kelley is a 27-year-old attorney from Chicago. She’s struggled to open up to Peter on the show and prove that she can fall in love. However, she has quickly become a fan-favorite because of how she has averted the drama that’s pervaded the season.

Recently, rumors have been swirling that Kelley isn’t Weber’s biggest fan, after she ‘liked’ a Tweet that read, “Pete is disrespectful to women who know what they are looking for and call him out on his shit—take Kelley for example: he rolled his eyes, interrupted her and asked her not to judge him? When she was being upfront and honest,” according to Refinery 29.

Madison Prewett

Madison is a 23-year-old foster parent recruiter.

In high school, she was a basketball player and won MVP during one of her years. In 2014, she also competed in Miss Alabama Teen USA. Madison attended Auburn University.

On tonight’s episode of The Bachelor, according to Reality Steve, Madison tells Peter she is a virgin. Madi also works as a freelance photographer in her spare time.

Hannah Ann Sluss

Hannah Ann, who is a 23-year-old model from Knoxville, won the first impression rose, which is usually an indication of getting very far in the competition.

She became embroiled in a heated argument with Kelsey earlier this season in what has now been dubbed “champagne-gate.”

Like Peter, Hannah Ann lives with her parents. When she isn’t busy starring on reality TV, she enjoys interior design. Another fun fact? She’s good friends with another show alum, Hannah Godwin.

Natasha Parker

Natasha, who’s from New York, works as a brand marketing director for Everyday Hospitality. She has also worked in production for HBO and Cinemax. Interestingly enough, she did not study marketing in college– she actually earned her degree in Television Production Writing and Producing in 2010 from Columbia College Chicago.

Tonight, Natasha finally scores a one-on-one with Peter.

Her about me section on her website reads, “Since Natasha has embarked on the freelance producing world, she has continued to collaborate with many like-minded creatives in the industry. Her goal is to help tell and execute beautiful stories, specifically championing for narratives about minorities.”

Kelsey Weier

Kelsey is Miss Iowa USA 2017. She finished runner up in 2016, and second runner-up in 2015. Her ABC bio reveals that she is a “professional clothier” at Tom James Company.

Her LinkedIn states that she has been working there for two years.

At the top of the season, she was part of the famous “Champagne-gate” with Hannah Ann.

Victoria Fuller

This morning, Good Morning America teased that Peter will be spending some one-on-one time with Victoria Fuller tonight. She then ends up on a three-on-one date with Kelley Flanagan and Hannah Ann Sluss.

In the clip above, Victoria loses her cool with Peter a bit, saying that he always seems to be “in a mood” with her, which she finds frustrating because she isn’t sure how to move forward.

They attempt to smooth out their differences, but Peter ends up saying he feels attacked by her.

How will it all pan out tonight? Be sure to tune into The Bachelor at 8pm ET/PT on ABC To find out.

READ NEXT: Are Madison Prewett & Hannah Ann Sluss the Final 2 on ‘The Bachelor’?