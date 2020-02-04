Who Quit & Leaves ‘The Bachelor’ This Week By Choice?

The Bachelor season 24 episode 5 airs on Monday, February 3; as a special two-show week, the following episode airs on Wednesday, February 5. The episodes promise plenty of drama, and one contestant is even expected to quit the show and leave on her own. BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW.

The official synopsis for episode 5 reads “Peter and the women travel to Costa Rica; a woman cries alone as Peter goes on a one-on-one date in a helicopter; a group of women shoots a magazine spread; a woman sneaks to Peter’s suite in an effort to fix her situation.”

The description for episode 6 teases “In Santiago, Chile, one woman reveals to Peter that she has never been in love; Peter and a group of the women star in their own telenovela; two feuding women square off one last time.”

While those descriptions prove that both episodes will be packed with drama, what they do not reveal is that, according to Reality Steve, Alayah Benavidez leaves the show (again), this time by her own choice.

Alayah Left Before a Rose Ceremony, Even Though She Had a Rose

According to Reality Steve, Alayah left the show for the second time somewhere between when Peter gave her a group date rose (for a group date she wasn’t even on) and when that week’s rose ceremony was held. This means that she had a rose, and should have been safe from elimination for the week, when she chose she wanted to leave the competition and return home.

