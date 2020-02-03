‘The Masked Singer’ 2020 Cast & Costume Spoilers for Season 3

The Masked Singer season 3 premieres on Sunday, February 2, after the 2020 Super Bowl. In advance of the premiere, the costumes of all of the disguised contestants were revealed to fans of the megahit celebrity talent competition.

Season 1 featured 12 characters, and season 2 had a total of 16 competitors. With the continued success of the show, this season, there are 18 costumes in total. The 18 characters competing this season are The Kangaroo, The Frog, The Llama, The Turtle, The Astronaut, The Swan, The Kitty, The Taco, The Bear, The Rhino, T-Rex, The Elephant, Night Angel, Miss Monster, The Robot, The Mouse, The Banana, and The White Tiger.

Here’s what we know about the cast and costumes so far:

BEWARE OF SPOILERS BELOW.

Clues for a Few of the Characters Were Released Ahead of the Season 3 Premiere

While the official clue packages won’t be unveiled until their respective characters perform on the show, a few hints about the celebrity identities According to People, Marina Toybina teased that the celebrity behind the White Tiger mask “is somebody that enjoys his performance and is definitely larger than life on stage.”

The season 3 preview showed host Nick Cannon dropping off the Robot costume with a cowboy on a ranch. Could the Robot be a country music star? The Banana went to a person behind a star-adorned door, and yet another delivery was dropped off on a football field, suggesting one celebrity has ties to the NFL.

That same teaser showed Cannon delivering the Mouse costume to a gated mansion in Beverly Hills where a chihuahua in a pink tutu and an unidentified person in pink sweatpants and Ugg boots seem to reside. Paris Hilton was an early guess for the Mouse’s identity, event before the Mouse’s first performance aired.

The Characters Are Competing in Groups & Group A Performs During the Premiere

When Billboard interviewed showrunner Izzie Pick-Ibarra, Pick-Ibarra revealed a significant change to the season 3 format of the show. He said “We changed the format up to make three mini-seasons. So we have six singers in each mini-season: groups A, B and C. We start with six in a group and they get whittled down to three. Then we go to the next group and the next and then we bring all the singers together so you have nine champions from the groups and they’ll compete against one another to the end. It helps the viewers when we have a cast as large as ours and it’s hard to track people’s stories and personalities if you’re flip-flopping between 18 people from the get-to. It’s a way to let viewers know them in smaller groups, and by the time they come together, they have a handle on who each are over 19 episodes.”

The premiere episode will feature Group A, which includes the Kangaroo, the Robot, the Llama, Miss Monster, the Turtle, and the White Tiger. One character will be unmasked at the end of the episode, which features guest celebrity judge Jamie Foxx.

