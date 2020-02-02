The Masked Singer Season 3 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Masked Singer season 3 premieres on Sunday, February 2 on FOX, immediately following the 2020 Super Bowl. For the rest of the season, new episodes of the show will air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 Preview

The Masked Singer season 3 premiere’s programming slot right after the Super Bowl, when millions will be tuning in to FOX already, speaks to the success of the show’s first 2 seasons.

This season, FOX’s official synopsis of the show teases that “Eighteen celebrity singers wearing all-new custom made costumes will perform as America tries to guess who they are! The Season Three contestants have amassed a combined 69 Grammy Nominations, 88 Gold Records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records.” The 18 characters this season are: The Kangaroo, The Frog, The Llama, The Turtle, The Astronaut, The Swan, The Kitty, The Taco, The Bear, The Rhino, T-Rex, The Elephant, Night Angel, Miss Monster, The Robot, The Mouse, The Banana, and The White Tiger.

Ahead of the season 3 premiere, Billboard interviewed The Masked Singer showrunner Izzie Pick-Ibarra about what to expect from the new season. Pick-Ibarra revealed that, this season, there’s one significant change to the show’s format:

We changed the format up to make three mini-seasons. So we have six singers in each mini-season: groups A, B and C. We start with six in a group and they get whittled down to three. Then we go to the next group and the next and then we bring all the singers together so you have nine champions from the groups and they’ll compete against one another to the end. It helps the viewers when we have a cast as large as ours and it’s hard to track people’s stories and personalities if you’re flip-flopping between 18 people from the get-to. It’s a way to let viewers know them in smaller groups, and by the time they come together, they have a handle on who each are over 19 episodes.

The season 3 premiere episode features the first 6 performances of the season from Group A, which includes Turtle, Miss Monster, Robot, Kangaroo, White Tiger, and Llama. At the end of the episode, the first celebrity will be unmasked.

Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy return to the celebrity judges’ panel this season, and Nick Cannon returns as the host. For the premiere episode, Jamie Foxx is joining the panel as a guest judge.

