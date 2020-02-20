The Frog on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 2/19/2020

The Masked Singer season 3 episode 4 introduced 6 new characters to the competition in “Group B.” One of those costumed contestants is The Frog.

Do you think you know who The Frog is? Read on for the top clues given and guesses made about their celebrity identity so far.

Frog on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues

Before episode 4, little was known about the Frog’s secret celebrity identity. His purple zoot suit costume, however, does make him the most dapper contestant of the season.

When the Frog took the stage, his title card said “Strength: legs for days; Weakness: warts.”

At the top of the Frog’s first clue package, he said “Newsflash: my metamorphosis has been anything but typical.” A black and white newspaper said that the “tadpole” came from a “small pond.”

A spilled paper bag of “leftovers,” lightning, a poster for the “1996 games,” and 106 dollars were the Frog’s major visual clues in the video package.

The 1996 games poster made mention of the “100-meter leap frog;” the judges came to the conclusion that the poster is making reference to the 1996 Olympics.

Before taking the stage to sing “U Can’t Touch This,” the Frog signed off his video package saying that he was ready to “drop the hammer, and sing my face off.” As he rapped through the song, he showed off his great stage presence and dance skills, which the judges suggested means he’s a younger celebrity.

After his performance, the Frog told Nick Cannon that behind the Frog costume, “I feel free, baby. I came here to win it all, baby. That’s what I came to do. Win it all.”

‘The Masked Singer’ Frog Guesses

According to Woman’s Day, two early guesses about who might be behind the green Frog mask are actor Johnny Depp or comedian Seth McFarlane. Fans suggest that Johnny Depp’s animated character Rango looks just like the Frog, or that the costume could be a nod to McFarlane’s Kermit the Frog impressions.

Latching onto the 1996 Olympics clue, Jenny McCarthy guessed Michael Johnson, while Ken Jeong guessed Carl Lewis. Nicole Scherzinger said she thinks the Frog is someone she knows and wondered if it might be Ray J.

On Twitter, many fans guessed that they think the Frog is Bow-Wow, saying that the $106 could be referencing “106 & park.” Another popular guess, because of the Olympic athlete and running clues, was Usain Bolt.

Tune in for new episodes of The Masked Singer season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

