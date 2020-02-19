The Masked Singer Season 3 Contestants: Who is Performing in Episode 4 Tonight?

The Masked Singer season 3 episode 4 airs tonight, introducing 6 new characters for “Group B” of the competition. Viewers can expect to see performances from the Banana, the Elephant, the Frog, the Kitty, the Mouse, and the Taco; at the end of the episode, one contestant will be eliminated, and the celebrity behind the mask will be revealed.

Ahead of the episode, read on to learn more about the 6 contestants in “Group B” of The Masked Singer season 3.

The Banana

The Banana was the first character announced to the public for season 3 following the “duct-taped Banana” from Art Basel that took the internet by storm.

In a season 3 teaser video, Nick Cannon was shown delivering the Banana costume to a private dressing room with a star on its door – does this mean the Banana might be an actor or touring recording artist? On the other hand, an image of the Banana’s yellow gloves and sneakers shared on Twitter has fans wondering if that’s a hint that the celebrity is an athlete.

The Elephant

The Elephant’s futuristic black and orange costume is one of The Masked Singer‘s most interesting character designs yet. We don’t have any clues about the Elephant’s identity yet, but his costume suggests he will have a powerful stage presence, and reminds us of the steam-punk Fox from season 2.

The Frog

The Frog character rocks a purple zoot suit to complete his costumed look, making him the season’s most dapper contestant.

According to Woman’s Day, although fans have yet to hear the Frog sing and The Masked Singer hasn’t released any clues about his identity, two early guesses about who might be behind the green mask are actor Johnny Depp or comedian Seth McFarlane.

The Kitty

Kitty Performs | Tonight at 8/7c | THE MASKED SINGERDon't miss a new episode of THE MASKED SINGER, TONIGHT at 8/7c only on FOX! Subscribe now for more The Masked Singer clips: https://fox.tv/Subscribe_TheMaskedSinger Watch more videos from The Masked Singer: https://fox.tv/MaskedSingerSeason3 Catch full episodes now: https://fox.tv/maskedsingeryt Like The Masked Singer on Facebook: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_FB Follow The Masked Singer on Twitter: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_TW Follow The Masked Singer on Instagram: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_IG Like FOX on Facebook: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_FB‬‬ Follow FOX on Twitter: ‪http://fox.tv/FOXTV_Twitter‬‬ THE MASKED SINGER is television’s #1 new show, captivating a massive audience of more than 17 million multi-platform viewers in its record-breaking debut. The singing competition series is hosted by Nick Cannon and features panelists Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke. The show features celebrities facing off against one another with one major twist: each singer is shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. Season Three boasts a brand new group of celebrity singers in all-new costumes and masks, including The White Tiger, The Kangaroo and Miss Monster. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask. Ranging from Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between, the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off of their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity. It’s not a “whodunit,” it’s a “whosungit!” Kitty Performs | Tonight at 8/7c | THE MASKED SINGER https://www.youtube.com/c/MaskedSingerFOX #TheMaskedSinger 2020-02-19T12:59:46.000Z

Ahead of episode 4, The Masked Singer shared a clip of the Kitty’s performance on YouTube. In the video, Kitty sings “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande, showing off her sensuality and confident stage presence in front of an audience. Her performance, which featured two back-up dancers in catsuits and a chair dance, matches her over-the-top showgirl costume design.

In an exclusive clip shared with The Wrap, judge Robin Thicke called her a “fan favorite” already, adding “I think you did an amazing job with the vocals. You moved great and there’s really no other character quite like her on this season.”

The Mouse

Nick Cannon delivered the Mouse her costume at a gated Beverly Hills home. Though the celebrity’s face was not revealed, they were wearing pink sweatpants, ugg boots, and had a chihuahua in a tutu at their feet. Jumping on this teaser as a clue, fans took an early guess that the Mouse might be reality star and heiress Paris Hilton.

The Taco

If you thought The Llama was a quirky character, wait until you see The Taco’s costume. It features a Taco-shell body, stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheese, and the Taco’s head is a bright red tomato. When the Taco was introduced as a contestant, they teased “I’m gonna guac your world.”

