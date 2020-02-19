The Masked Singer Season 3 Contestants: Who is Performing in Episode 4 Tonight?

The Masked Singer season 3 episode 4 airs tonight, introducing 6 new characters for “Group B” of the competition. Viewers can expect to see performances from the Banana, the Elephant, the Frog, the Kitty, the Mouse, and the Taco; at the end of the episode, one contestant will be eliminated, and the celebrity behind the mask will be revealed.
Ahead of the episode, read on to learn more about the 6 contestants in “Group B” of The Masked Singer season 3.
The Banana
The Banana was the first character announced to the public for season 3 following the “duct-taped Banana” from Art Basel that took the internet by storm.
In a season 3 teaser video, Nick Cannon was shown delivering the Banana costume to a private dressing room with a star on its door – does this mean the Banana might be an actor or touring recording artist? On the other hand, an image of the Banana’s yellow gloves and sneakers shared on Twitter has fans wondering if that’s a hint that the celebrity is an athlete.
The Elephant
The Elephant’s futuristic black and orange costume is one of The Masked Singer‘s most interesting character designs yet. We don’t have any clues about the Elephant’s identity yet, but his costume suggests he will have a powerful stage presence, and reminds us of the steam-punk Fox from season 2.
The Frog
The Frog character rocks a purple zoot suit to complete his costumed look, making him the season’s most dapper contestant.
According to Woman’s Day, although fans have yet to hear the Frog sing and The Masked Singer hasn’t released any clues about his identity, two early guesses about who might be behind the green mask are actor Johnny Depp or comedian Seth McFarlane.
The Kitty
Ahead of episode 4, The Masked Singer shared a clip of the Kitty’s performance on YouTube. In the video, Kitty sings “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande, showing off her sensuality and confident stage presence in front of an audience. Her performance, which featured two back-up dancers in catsuits and a chair dance, matches her over-the-top showgirl costume design.
In an exclusive clip shared with The Wrap, judge Robin Thicke called her a “fan favorite” already, adding “I think you did an amazing job with the vocals. You moved great and there’s really no other character quite like her on this season.”
The Mouse
Nick Cannon delivered the Mouse her costume at a gated Beverly Hills home. Though the celebrity’s face was not revealed, they were wearing pink sweatpants, ugg boots, and had a chihuahua in a tutu at their feet. Jumping on this teaser as a clue, fans took an early guess that the Mouse might be reality star and heiress Paris Hilton.
The Taco
If you thought The Llama was a quirky character, wait until you see The Taco’s costume. It features a Taco-shell body, stuffed with guacamole, pico de gallo, and cheese, and the Taco’s head is a bright red tomato. When the Taco was introduced as a contestant, they teased “I’m gonna guac your world.”
