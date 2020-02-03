White Tiger on ‘The Masked Singer’ Premiere Clues & Guesses

The Masked Singer returned with season 3 on Sunday, February 2, right after the Super Bowl. Contestants in Group A performed during the hour-long episode, and fans got to see the White Tiger perform for the first time.

Here’s what we learned about White Tiger during the premiere, and the best guesses for the Robot’s identity so far:

This post will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘The Masked Singer’ White Tiger Clues

Ahead of the season 3 premiere, costume designer Marina Toybina teased the White Tiger’s identity to Entertainment Weekly. She said “He’s just fun, outgoing, incredible, and loves his costume. It is somebody that enjoys his performance and is definitely larger than life on stage.”

White Tiger on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Guesses

Sing along with us on #SuperMonday and binge #TheMaskedSinger. 🎤 Who's taking the day off tomorrow?! pic.twitter.com/PWAtqSe5ih — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) February 3, 2020

Before the White Tiger even took the stage for his first performance, one fan noted his height relative to host Nick Cannon and guessed on Twitter that maybe the White Tiger is Shaquille O’Neal.

