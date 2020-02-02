WATCH: Tide’s Super Bowl 2020 Commercial

Tide Super Bowl Teaser | Charlie Day & Emily Hampshire’s Dirty LaundryCharlie Day and Emily Hampshire get ready for Super Bowl LIV by airing some of their dirty laundry. Be sure to tune in Super Bowl Sunday to see Emily and Charlie in Tide’s Super Bowl commercial. ► Stay up-to-date with all of the latest videos by subscribing to our channel right here: https://www.youtube.com/user/tidelaun… If it's clean, it's got to be Tide. ► For more great content, visit the Tide website: https://tide.com/en-us Join Us on Social: ► ”Like” Tide on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Tide ► Follow Tide on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/tide ► Follow Tide on Instagram: https://instagram.com/tidelaundry/ ► Follow Tide on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tide ► Follow Tide on Google+: https://plus.google.com/+tide/videos 2020-01-27T16:42:23.000Z

Tide’s 2020 Super Bowl commercial stars Charlie Day and Emily Hampshire, in what will mark Hampshire’s Super Bowl commercial debut.

In the teaser for the ad, shown above, Hampshire and Day go through their dirty laundry. Hampshire reads the writing on one of Day’s shirt. “Walt’s fine wine, hot dogs, pinball. SO cute.”

Day replies, “It turns out that Walt’s didn’t stay open very long because the people who want hot dogs and pinball are not the same people who drink fine wine.”

The commercial will air during the first quarter of the Super Bowl.

The Ad Was Created by Woven New York

The ad comes from the minds of Woven, New York, who has worked for companies like Guild Living, Quilter, Legal & General, Pembroke, Berkeley Group, Kirk Originals, Virgin Active, and more.

In a recent interview, Hampshire opened up to People about how excited she is for the big game. “It’s not only my first Super Bowl commercial but my first commercial ever. So, I’ve been very excited about this,” she said. “I’ve always felt weird because I’m terrible at selling anything I don’t like or believe in. But what’s great is that I actually use Tide and I actually am super messy, and that’s a part of the commercial.”

She added, “Tide wanted me to be myself, and it’s is very on-brand for me because I am very lazy when it comes to laundry…” Hampshire said she hopes to watch the commercial on Sunday with her Schitt’s Creek cast members.

“I can’t say I’m a huge sports fan, so I usually watch the game for the commercials, and I go to Super Bowl parties for the snacks. This year, I’m hoping to get the Schitt’s Creek gang can get together and watch it. If we can all be in the same place for it that would be awesome.”

As Elite Daily puts it, it’s the Schitt’s Creek and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia mashup we never knew we needed.

Day Jokes That Laundry “Brings Us All Closer Together”

Speaking to Elite Daily, Day jokes that laundry brings us all closer together, “because we all have to do it.” He adds, “It’s like the dentist. It’s something we just gotta get done or else it’s gonna build up and then you’re gonna have a real problem. Gonna have no clothes.”

In 1967, a 30-second Super Bowl commercial cost between $37,500 and $42,500. Now, the average cost of a 30-second slot is $5.6 million, according to Business Insider. As the outlet puts it, that’s $186,666 per second.

And while last year’s game drew in a record low of 98.2 million viewers, this year is expected to bring in over 100 million fans.

Day and Hampshire aren’t the only celebs who will be making an appearance in this year’s Super Bowl commercials– a slew of celebrities are going to appear in the 2020 ads. Amazon’s Alexa spot stars Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, while Audi’s stars Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, who belts out her own rendition of Disney’s “Let It Go.” Molly Ringwald, meanwhile, will appear in the Avocados from Mexico ad, and Post Malone will bring the comedy in Anheuser-Busch InBev’s ad.

