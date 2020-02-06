White Tiger on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far 2/5/2020

The Masked Singer season 3 episode two aired on Wednesday, February 5. For the second time this season, the White Tiger took the stage for another performance against his fellow contestants, but not before the show revealed some more clues about the celebrity hiding behind the mask.

Here’s what we have learned about the White Tiger and the best guesses about their identity so far:

This post will be updated live as the episode airs.

‘The Masked Singer’ White Tiger Clues

During the premiere, the White Tiger said “”My entire life, I’ve sought out perfection.” Although he said he’s a “scaredy-cat” about singing in front of an audience, he later added that he’s ready to “get in that ring and smash the competition.”

One of the White Tiger’s main visual clues from his season premiere clue package was an award for “Ultimate Champion” in a Clam Shucking Competition.

White Tiger’s episode 2 clue package offered several new hints. The major visual clues were a skiing cow, a boombox, and a torn horse piñata. The package was set in a library.

In the video, he said “I’m no stranger to celebrating. I love a good block party.” He later added “Dancing heals my body after taking a beating.”

The White Tiger rapped “Good Vibrations” by Marky Mark and The Funky Bunch. It was clear he’s not a professional singer, but he gave an entertaining and dance-filled performance nonetheless.

White Tiger on ‘The Masked Singer’ Top Guesses

After the White Tiger’s premiere performance, the judges seemed convinced that the celebrity behind the mask is an athlete. Ken Jeong guessed John Cena and guest judge Jamie Foxx guessed Rob Gronkowski. Nicole, on the other hand, said that she thinks the White Tiger is actually Aquaman actor Jason Momoa.

Tune in to new episodes of The Masked Singer season 3, Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

