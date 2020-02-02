Yolanda Adams’ Kids & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Yolanda Adams is performing America the Beautiful during the Super Bowl today. She’s been married twice and has one daughter with her second husband, Timothy Crawford, Jr. She also has five brothers and sisters. Here’s what you need to know about Yolanda Adams’ children and family.

1. Yolanda Adams Said She Was Abused in Her First Marriage

Adams has been married twice and had a child with her second husband. Adams said in an old video interview that she had returned home from an abusive situation of domestic violence. “I’m not the victim anymore, I’m the victor,” she said in an interview with Rusty Chalfont. “When I left that situation, the day I got up and left, I knew I was victorious then because nobody but God gave me the strength to get up and get out.”

She said that God told her not to walk down the aisle the day she got married, but she did anyway. “When I walked into the sanctuary, it was like the very spirit of God left,” she said.”

She said she felt renewed after doing the album “Through the Storm.”

She is open about what happened to her. She talked about being delivered from an abusive man during a testimony she shared at an event in the early 1990s. You can watch what she said in the video below. She said she was thrown across rooms and punched before she got out of the situation.

Adams said she used to feel shame, but felt that God told her He could use her more after she went through the storm, even if it wasn’t His will for her. She said: “When God speaks, listen first, ask questions later.”

Adams later advised women not to ignore red flags, Adams told Cross Rhythms.She said that she tells women, “if you know a person has a certain kind of dysfunction before you get involved with them or marry them, please understand that you cannot change that person. If he’s physically abusive now, he’ll be physically abusive when you’re married – in fact, it will escalate.”

2. She & Her Second Husband, Tim Crawford, Had a Child

She was married a second time to Tim Crawford, an NFL player. They were married from 1997 to 2004 and had one daughter, who was born in 2001.

Adams told Christian Post about the divorce: “Well one of the myths about divorce, is that somebody did something… There are just times when it just doesn’t fit anymore, for whatever reason. When people tell you, ‘Hey I just can’t do this anymore,’ you’ve got to respect that. So what you do is you respect that person’s feelings, you respect that person’s space.”

3. Yolanda Adams Has One Daughter, Taylor Crawford

Taylor Crawford was born to Yolanda and Tim in 2001. The couple was divorced three years later. She told Christian Post that they are pleasant and positive co-parents.

Yolanda shares happy posts on Instagram about her and her daughter, Taylor.

She wrote in 2019: “So Proud to Be Mom to this Amazing Spirit @taylorayannaa. Motherhood has taught Me so many Great Lessons. GOD often speaks to Me Through the Blessing HE gave Me to Nurture. There has NEVER been a day that I regretted becoming a Mom.

She and her daughter look a lot alike.

Here’s another photo.

4. Her Mother Played Piano at Church & Her Father Died in 1975

Adams told Cross Rhythms that her father died in 1975, the same year that she joined the South East Inspiration Choir. She already had some famous recordings, but she was young and loved being in the choir. She said her mother was a pianist at every church she went to, and singing was just part of her. Her mom, Carolyn Jean Adams, died in 2008. She was a classically trained musician, Path Megazine reported.

5. She’s the Oldest of Six Children

Adams was born in Houston, Texas and raised in Houston, the oldest of six children, she told Cross Rhythms. She went to Texas Southern University and graduated with a bachelor’s in radio and TV communications. She interned with a local TV station before going back to school for an education degree. For a while, she taught elementary school and sang choir on the weekends.

In this photo from Instagram, she talks about one of her sisters, Dr. Karen Betha, and her brother.

One of her sisters, Allegro Nevella, is also a singer, Path Megazine reported. Nevella is an MC and a gifted rapper. She’s even toured with Adams.

