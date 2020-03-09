Adam Levine’s Wins on ‘The Voice’ Over the Years

Coach Adam Levine left The Voice after season 16, with Gwen Stefani returning to the show to take his place. Fans definitely miss his wisecracking ways and witty banter with fellow coach Blake Shelton, so we thought we’d take a look back at his wins on the show.

Statistically, Shelton has the best track record, having won six times during the first seventeen seasons. But Levine is no slouch, having one of his team members take home the crown three times. Here’s what you need to know about Levine’s three champions.

Javier Colon, Season 1

Levine picked a winner right out of the gate with Javier Colon, who won the inaugural season of NBC’s popular singing competition show. Colon wowed the coaches during his blind audition with a soulful rendition of the Cyndi Lauper classic “Time After Time.” He earned four chair-turns and chose Levine for his coach.

In the Battle Round, he defeated teammate Angela Wolff on Ben E. King’s song “Stand by Me” and then on the live shows, he turned in excellent performances each week, including Sarah McLachlan’s “Angel,” Coldplay’s “Fix You,” and a finale performance of “Landslide” with the legendary Stevie Nicks herself.

Since being crowned The Voice’s first winner in 2011, he has releaed two albums, Come THrough for You, which charted at No. 20 on the U.S. R&B charts, and Gravity. He also played Ray Charles on an episode of NBC’s short-lived drama The Playboy Club, though unfortunately, the episode was never aired.

In 2019, Colon played some gigs in the New England area, including at Infinity Hall in Hartford, Connecticut. He has been married to his wife, Maureen, since 1997; they have three children.

Tessanne Chin, Season 5

Chin, who is originally from Jamaica, auditioned with Pink’s “Try” and earned four chair turns, choosing Team Adam. In the Battle Round, Levine put her up against Donna Allen on Emeli Sande’s song “Next to Me” and Chin emerged victorious.

Then for the Knockout Round, she sang Kelly Clarkson’s “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” and knocked Ashley DuBose out of the competition. During the live shows, Chin was never once in the bottom and went on to defeat Jacquie Lee (Team Christina) and Will Champlin (Team Adam) in the finals.

After her time on The Voice, Chin released one album, Count On My Love, which peaked at No. 41 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. Since then, she has gotten married to Brandon Crooks and welcomed a baby on January 2, 2020, a daughter named Zaia Christine.

Jordan Smith, Season 9

Smith came into The Voice with an unusually high voice that caught the attention of all four judges, who all turned around during his blind audition of Sia’s “Chandelier.” After he sang, Smith admitted that his higher voice had gotten him mistaken for a woman his whole life and he had terrible self-esteem issues as a child.

Levine called him “the most important person who’s ever been on this show.”

After his audition, he told the Chattanooga Times Free Press, “Not only did I want to convey the message of hope and show people that there are other people out there who have been happy on the outside, but on the inside are empty and searching for something more, I wanted to inspire people in that position. I thought it would show I am different, my voice is different, and I’m not afraid to show that.”

Smith went on to defeat Regina Love on Sam Smith’s “Like I Can” during the Battle Round, then took on Adele’s “Set Fire to the Rain” for the Knockout Round and took out Viktor Kiraly.

On the live shows, Smith was never in danger of being eliminated and went on to beat Emily Ann Roberts, Barrett Baber, and Jeffery Austin in the finals. Since The Voice, Smith has released three albums, two of which charted in the Top 15 on Billboard. He also wrote “Ashes,” the song Celine Dion recorded for the Deadpool 2 soundtrack in 2018.

Finally, in 2016, Smith married his girlfriend Kristen Denny.

