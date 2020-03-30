VideoVideo related to when will the coachella documentary be released? 2020-03-30T18:00:37-04:00

On April 10, Coachella will release a documentary that looks back at 20 years of the music festival. The documentary, titled Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert, will premier on Youtube at 12pm noon on April 10.

On Monday, news of the documentary’s impending release resulted in the hashtag #couchella going viral on Twitter. Thousands of Twitter users flocked to the social media outlet to write that they would be partaking in this year’s event.

Coachella Was Postponed in Early March

Earlier this month, it was announced that Coachella, which was slated to take place in April, would be postponed due to coronavirus.

The festival was set to be held in Indio, California, over two weekends from April 9 thru April 19. This year’s lineup included musicians like Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lana Del Ray.

Tickets for the original dates have been honored for the new dates, and those who are unable to attend the concert in October can request a refund by clicking this link. Refunds are available until May 1 and can only be issued on the card that was used on the original transaction.

The Festival Will Now Take Place on the Weekends of Oct. 9th & Oct. 16

Now, Coachella will take place on the weekends of October 9 and October 16. Stagecoach, meanwhile, will go down the weekend of October 23.

In place of concerts, a number of musicians have turned to social media to virtually showcase their music. On April 5, AMC Presents will air “Our Country” on CBS which will feature at-home performances by country stars.

Diplo is also arranging a concert that will stream on Instagram Live, Twitch, and Youtube starting at 10pm ET on April 2.

As COVID-19 continues to sweep the globe, a number of major events have been canceled or postponed, from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to the Cannes Film Festival. Countries have also implemented a number of lockdown restrictions in an attempt to slow the virus. Italy, for one, mandated a 6pm curfew for its citizens and banned nonessential activities, while the US is practicing social distancing and Americans are encouraged to avoid gatherings of more than ten people.

