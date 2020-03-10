Coachella Postponed: Will There Be Refunds For Tickets & Flights?

Coachella has reportedly been postponed until October, leaving many to wonder if they will be refunded for their tickets, flights, or accommodations. General admission passes for the festival this year were valued at $429, plus fees. The costs only go up from there.

The music festival has not yet confirmed this date change, though several publications have reported that this is the plane. The new dates are projected to be the weekends of Oct. 9 and Oct. 16, with Stagecoach, a country music festival, projected to take place the weekend of Oct. 23.

The festival has not yet clarified whether tickets will be refunded for those who cannot attend the October dates. It also hasn’t established whether or not any of the 100,000+ guests will be able to get refunds for their accommodations or flights.

To confirm, Coachella is expected to clarify in the next 48 hours if it is, indeed, moving the dates, or even cancelling the 2020 festival altogether.

Here’s what you need to know:

Will Coachella Give Refunds for a Potential Cancellation or Date Shift? Ticket Holders Want to Know

Ok cancel Coachella already I’m ready to respend that money — Bobby Caruso (@BobbysByline) March 9, 2020

Coachella has not yet confirmed what it will do if the dates for the music festival will shift to October. Many users have started reaching out to AirBnb and flights directly, to see if they’ll be eligible for a coronavirus-related cancellation. .

One person tweeted, “ @Airbnb will I be allowed to cancel my coachella house being that there an outbreak happening there – with a full refund or?”

Though Coachella hasn’t given any information, there might be some precedent to be found within the recent cancellation of Ultra music festival in Miami, Florida. Ultra was scheduled to take place March 20-22, and was cancelled indefinitely due to the coronavirus. Ultra Abu Dhabi confirmed that it would be refunding all tickets for the festival, though American festivals have not been as forthright.

Given how much money music festivals rake in each year, it’s easy to understand why it’s been a slow deliberation process for Golden Voice. regarding whether or not Coachella and Stagecoach would move forward as planned. According to RollingStone , the two festivals combined brought in more than $1.4 billion in profits last year.

Though October might seem like years away, in festival time, some savvy festival attenders have noted that coronavirus could very well still be an issue by that point of the year.

Others have noted that if there aren’t ways for people to be refunded for their flights or accommodation reservations, then tens of thousands of people might still descend upon Coachella Valley.

“If @Airbnb does not give full refunds due to concerts and festivals like @goldenvoice @Stagecoach because of coronavirus, theres no point to cancel the show! People will still be out there and now instead of going to the venue they will be at bars!,” one person tweeted.

This is a developing post and will be updated.