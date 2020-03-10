Corey Haim’s Ex-Girlfriends: Who He Dated Before His Death

Corey Haim was a child and teenage actor who starred in a number of films in the 1980s and 90s. Later in his life, he starred in reality TV shows alongside his best friend Corey Feldman. Together, they were known as “The Two Coreys.” Haim never married or had any children, but he did have relationships with a few celebrities during his life.

Feldman is releasing his documentary titled (my) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys tonight, March 9 at 11 p.m. EDT. It comes one day before the ten-year anniversary of Haim’s death.

Here’s what you should know about who Haims dated:

Haim Dated Actresses Alyssa Milano & Lala Sloatman

Between the years of 1987 and 1990, Haim was involved with Who’s the Boss actress Alyssa Milano. He was already suffering from drug addiction at the time, and Milano said she and her parents tried to get him help for his addiction during that time but were ultimately unsuccessful.

In 1988, Haim starred alongside Lala Sloatman in Watchers and Dream a Little Dream in 1989. The two dated on and off for two years at what was the peak of his fame.

Sloatman described Haim as being both funny and jovial, but she was not aware with his drug problems at the time, stating that he was really her “first major heartbreak.”

Haim Was Engaged Four Times

In 1992 and 1993, Haim was dating and then engaged to Baywatch actress Nicole Eggert. The two starred together in both Blown Away and Just One of the Girls. When remembering their relationship, she said that they spent a lot of nights in emergency rooms together and while she doesn’t believe she saved his life, she was there for him when he needed her.

Come 1996, Haim was briefly engaged to Holly Fields. She remembered him fondly after his death, reminiscing on the fact that he was an animal lover, especially when it came to dogs. She told Radar Online that he once spent a day at an autograph signing when he was broke.

“When he got paid at the end of the day he went straight to Petco and blew all the cash on dog bones and toys,” she said. “Then Corey went to an animal shelter in Anaheim and he handed out the bones to the dogs, he personally made sure that each and every dog had a bone and a toy.”

In 2000, Haim got engaged to Cindy Guyer two days after they met at a Chicago autograph show. The two were only together for a short time, though, and they never got married. He later had a year-long relationship with Tiffany Shepis, saying that they would be getting married on May 9, 2009.

Shepis moved Haim away from California to Arizona in 2008 when they got together. She said that the move was to help him, but it ultimately didn’t work out between them.

“I was a really good friend of Corey’s, trying to help him like everybody does, you know? He’s a charming kid with a lot of issues,” she told CNN after his death. “And why did it end? Well, I mean, you can pretty much guess that. I mean, he had more problems with the drugs than anyone could have imagined, and required more help than I could possibly give.”

She said that he was excited when people called him about projects and he dreamed of directing and doing bigger films again.

At the time of his death, Haim lived near Burbank with his mother.

