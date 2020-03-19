WATCH: Charli D’Amelio & Madi Apologize for Cosplay TikTok

Charli D’Amelio and Madi Monroe have apologized for the pair’s TikTok cosplay video. The video caused offense in the cosplay community on Twitter.

The pair were accused of making fun of cosplay poses in a now-deleted video. Cosplay is the practice is dressing in the costume of your favorite TV show, movie or video game character. In March 2020, The New York Times dubbed “the reigning queen of TikTok” after amassing nearly 40 million followers on the platform. While Monroe has 3.3 million followers on TikTok at the time of writing.

According to the pair’s various social media posts, they had been vacationing together with members of the TikTok collective Hype House in the Bahamas. The pair attracted criticism from Perez Hilton for posting photos and videos in bikinis because they are minors. Monroe’s boyfriend, Christopher Romero, shot back at body shamers tweeting, “Body shaming IS NOT COOL. Just let us be comfortable in our bodies FOR ONCE :(.”

Both Monroe & D’Amelio Have Said That the Last Thing They Wanted to Do Was to Offend Anyoen

Shortly after the drama began to unfold on social media, both D’Amelio and Monroe stepped up to apologize. D’Amelio said, “To the cosplay community not being very happy with me, my friend and I made a video where we were doing it and it was completely taken the wrong way. I did not mean for it to happen that way at all. I was not trying to bring down anyone. I respect and love all types of content creations. It’s just so amazing to see all the different things that people can do. I’m so sorry if you thought that I was trying to bully or bring you guys down in any way shape or form. That is not the type of person that I am. That’s not what I stand for. I have learned from what happened. It will not happen again. I love you all so much.”

D’Amelio continued by telling her followers that she had recently returned home. D’Amelio sent a message asking her followers to stay during the COVID-19 outbreak.

While Monroe told her followers, “I just wanted to say, I am so sorry. I did not mean to offend anybody. I just saw that a lot of people on the app were doing that. I know that it doesn’t justify it. I really did not know that it was offensive. I respect you guys so much. I know you guys are saying that I’m losing all of my cosplay fans. I’m very upset about that. I think you guys are so creative and so cool and I love you guys so much. I know that it was completely wrong now and that I shouldn’t have done that in the first place. I really do apologize. I’m not trying to bully anyone on this app or make fun of anyone this app, obviously. That is just not what I want to do ever. I’m just really sorry.”

D’Amelio Has Spoken in Length in the Past About Dealing With Haters Online

In a November 2019 interview with NBC News, D’Amelio spoke of the inevitably of generating haters online. D’Amelio said, “I’m trying to show people that I’m a person, and I deal with the same things as you guys, and I’m trying to make the best of it. I think I’m working on being a lot more positive in my everyday life because I realize comments and things can hurt.”

D’Amelio said in a separate interview, “I get self-conscious and I get insecure, as everybody else does, but I try not to show that. It’s going to make them feel like they won, and I’m not going to let them feel like that.”

