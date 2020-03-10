[PHOTOS] Dolly Parton & Playboy 1978: Twitter Responds to Her Iconic Looks

In advance of her 75th birthday on January 19, 2021, Dolly Parton said that she wouldn’t mind appearing on the cover of Playboy again.

The country star appeared on the cover of Playboy in 1978 wearing the classic Playboy Bunny suit and ears, with her trademark bust being the pictorial focus. She was 32 years old at the time. The singer is the most successful country singer of all time, and the sixth richest singer in the world. Her net worth is estimated to be at $600 million but she was born “dirt poor” in a one room house, one of 12 children. Is her unforgettable appearance the secret to her success?

Here’s a look at Dolly Parton’s Playboy cover and how people on social media are responding to her best looks through the ages:

Dolly Parton Wears the Classic Playboy Bunny Suit on the Playboy Cover In 1978

Twitter users are supportive of Parton’s return to the cover of Playboy. “The Queen of America,” as one user calls her, says that her “boobs are still the same.” Users offer her their stylist services, photography expertise and “awkward Dolly-induced boner” as they call for Playboy to make it happen.

Dolly Parton Is a “Woman Who Can Do It All”

People on the internet took to Parton’s Instagram to express their support for her Playboy bid. One user said, “Dolly I say go for it!! Hue Hefner you should give her the green light!! I vote for her all the way!!”

Dolly Parton Got Her Start In Music Singing Duets With Porter Wagoner

In 1967, Porter Wagoner invited her to perform on his show after the release of her debut album, “Hello, I’m Dolly.”

Here is a rare video of her performing “Mule Skinner Blues” on the Porter Wagoner Show.

Dolly Parton Looks Great In the Studio & On Stage

On Instagram, a Parton follower wrote, “Dearest Dolly Parton. I’m praying 4 you and your community. It’s 2020 Its time 4 you to use your Queen of the land heroic superpowers of beauty, voice, and wisdom to shine and comfort the people the best way you know how!!!”

Dolly Parton Is Known for Her Theatrical Beauty

Parton is known to her followers as “Queen.” A fan wrote, “absolute hair goals.”

Dolly Parton Loves Injections

Vogue writes that she’s famous for saying “I’ll never graduate from collagen” and that her image was inspired by a tramp, that wearing wigs negates a bad hair day and her figure is the result of loving both food and men.

Dolly Parton Has a $600 Million Insurance Policy on Her Boobs

She tells HuffPost that her “girls are going pretty good.” Her insurance policy on her “girls” is equal to her net worth.

Dolly Parton Wants Another Playboy Cover at Age 75

Parton tells 60 Minutes Australia about her work, her husband and her appearance. She says she has a “cartoonish look. When I’m 90, I’ll probably look the same way. I look like a cartoon and cartoons don’t age.” She reveals during the interview that she would like to appear in Playboy for her 75th birthday.

