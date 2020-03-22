Eddie Money’s Cause of Death: How Did the Singer Die?

Edward Joseph Mahoney, also known as singer Eddie Money, died on September 13, 2019. Mahoney’s cause of death was of “complications from stage 4 esophageal cancer”, according to Newsweek. Mahoney was 70 years old when he died.

The late singer’s family confirmed the sad news of his passing in a joint statement. The statement reads, “The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

Read on for further details surrounding Mahoney’s cause of death and cancer battle.

Mahoney’s Cancer Was Revealed on His Reality Show

Mahoney and his family came out with their own reality show titled Real Money, according to Deadline. On the show, Mahoney revealed to viewers that he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer. Mahoney admitted to viewers, “We found out that I had cancer and that it was stage 4 and that it was in my liver and my lymph nodes and a little bit in my stomach.” He said that he was taking the news very hard.

Leading up to Mahoney’s diagnosis, he said that he had lost 50 pounds and had a hard time swallowing, according to USA Today.

AXS TV reported that Mahoney received his cancer diagnosis in the Fall of 2018 while he was filming the second season of his reality show. The news was not openly revealed until almost a year later. USA Today reported that when Mahoney revealed his cancer to the world, he said he didn’t consider it a death sentence.

The show followed Mahoney and his wife Laurie with their five kids – Jesse, Zach, Joe, Dez, and Julian. Mahoney and his wife had been married for 30 years and they renewed their vows three months before the singer passed away, according to TMZ.

Mahoney Previously Had an Issue With His Heart

Months prior to Mahoney’s revealing his cancer diagnosis, he was dealing with a separate health issue. Deadline reported that he had an operating procedure on his heart valve. The heart surgery occurred in June 2019 and Mahoney developed pneumonia. This resulted in Mahoney having to cancel his summer tour, as reported by TMZ.

A representative of Mahoney’s confirmed the pneumonia and tour cancellation news to Ultimate Classic Rock. The rep’s statement said, “Eddie Money developed pneumonia while in the hospital after his heart valve procedure. He is now on the mend, but, unfortunately, he had to cancel his summer concerts – a first for him in his 40-plus year career. He needed this extra time to fully rest and recuperate. Eddie hopes to be back later this year to promote his new album Brand New Day and also the premiere of the second half of his reality show Real Money.”

iHeart reported that Mahoney was never able to resume his tour and he was unable to receive treatments for his cancer as he recovered from the heart valve replacement complications.

READ NEXT: Get to Know More About Kenny Rogers’ Only Daughter Carole